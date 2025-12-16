Dhurandhar box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh film mints Rs 400 crore in India, storms into Rs 600 crore club globally

Helmed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in the leading roles, Dhurandhar is seeing no signs of slowing down in its second week and is heading towards becoming one of the biggest Indian blockbusters.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has emerged as a full-fledged blockbuster. The spy thriller, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, has triggered a massive social-media buzz, driven by thunderous audience responses and viral reels. Despite its runtime of over three and a half hours, the film has struck a chord with viewers through its gripping narrative, standout performances, high-octane music, and perfect casting.

In the first 11 days, Dhurandhar earned Rs 396 crore net in India and grossed Rs 592 crore worldwide. On its 12th day, the film added Rs 27 crore more to its domestic collections, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This means that the spy thriller has minted over Rs 400 crore in India and stormed into the global Rs 600 crore club. The Aditya Dhar directorial is seeing no signs of slowing down in its second week and is heading towards becoming one of the biggest Indian blockbusters.

Dhurandhar centres on Ranveer Singh’s character Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian undercover intelligence operative who adopts the alias Hamza Ali Mazari to infiltrate the Pakistani underworld in Lyari, Karachi, and dismantle the nexus between gangsters, terrorists and politicians. The film’s narrative is inspired by real-life events, weaving in incidents such as the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The Ranveer Singh-led film will be followed by its sequel, Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Eid festivities. It will see a major box-office clash with Yash’s pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, co-starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap’s action drama Dacoit is also set to release on the same day.

