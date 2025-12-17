Dhurandhar box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh DETHRONES Allu Arjun, beats Pushpa 2 in..., crosses Rs 600 crore mark

Ranveer Singh and team Dhurandhar have grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide in just 12 days, and the movie is expected to end its lifetime collection in the range of Rs 700-750 crore, which is astounding.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt have brought glory back to Bollywood. Their film, Dhurandhar, is riding high and refuses to slow down. The movie is on a spree of breaking records and setting new benchmarks, which will probably be surpassed only by Dhurandhar Part 2. One good thing about records is they're meant to be broken. When Baahubali, KGF, and Pushpa were released, an average moviegoer thought that benchmarks set by these pan-India blockbusters would be untouched for many years. However, Dhurandhar smashed them all and set new ones, that too in a single language release.

Dhurandhar's second Tuesday collection

As Sacnilk reported, on its 12th day, the second Tuesday, the film minted Rs 30 crore net in India, taking the domestic total to Rs 618 crore. With the overseas collection, the worldwide gross is Rs 588 crore. Tuesday's overseas collection will take the worldwide gross to Rs 630-640 crore.

Dhurandhar dethroned Pushpa 2: The Rule

With the astounding figures and strong trend, Ranveer Singh-starrer surpassed Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa 2, by scoring a bigger second Tuesday. Dhurandhar, on its second Tuesday, earned Rs 30 crore, whereas Pushpa 2: The Rule earned Rs 23.35 crore from all the languages, with a heavy contribution of Hindi (Rs 18.50 crore). With the ongoing trend, Dhurandhar will easily hit Rs 500 mark in India and Rs 700 crore worldwide.

What can be a true threat to Dhurandhar?

Dhurandhar's glorious run at the box office can be affected by the release of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. The third instalment in the ambitious franchise will be released worldwide on December 19. Avatar holds a strong market in India, thus it can give strong competition to Dhurandhar.