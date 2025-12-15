Dhurandhar box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh film beats Saiyaara to become third highest-grossing film of 2025 after...

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara to become the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has become a bona fide blockbuster. The spy thriller, featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, has sparked an intense social-media frenzy, fuelled by roaring audience reactions and viral reels. In spite of its lengthy three-and-a-half-hour-plus runtime, the film has won over the hearts of the audiences with its gripping storytelling, powerful performances, explosive soundtrack, and spot-on casting.

In the first ten days, Dhurandhar earned Rs 364.60 crore net in India and grossed Rs 552.70 crore worldwide. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the spy thriller continued its successful run and collected around Rs 29 crore on Monday, December 15. The total earnings of the film are now Rs 394 crore net in India and over Rs 585 crore globally.

Hence, the Aditya Dhar directorial has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Saiyaara and has become the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after Kantara Chapter 1 and Chhaava. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara had minted Rs 579 crore worldwide. Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava grossed Rs 807 crore and Rs 852 crore, respectively, at the global box office.

Dhurandhar directorial revolves around Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian undercover intelligence asset who assumes the identity of Hamza Ali Mazari, and infiltrates the Pakistani underworld in Lyari, Karachi, to break the nexus between gangsters, terrorists, and politicians. The narrative is rooted in real-life events, drawing from incidents such as the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer will be followed by its sequel Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, which is slated to release in the cinemas on March 19, 2026 coinciding with the Eid festivities. It will clash at the box office with Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap-starrer action drama Dacoit is also slated to release on the same date.

READ | Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film overtakes Pushpa 2, Chhaava to become highest-grossing Hindi film ever in...