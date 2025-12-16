Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh beats Allu Arjun, Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan on second Monday but fails to outperform….

Dhurandhar is breaking each record with every passing day, and it has made Ranveer Singh the biggest star of 2025. By Tuesday the film will break Rs 400 crore net benchmark in India, and smoothly gross Rs 600 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 11: Headlined by Ranveer Singh, supported by a talented ensemble cast, including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi; Dhurandhar continues creating havoc at the box office. The film is refusing to slow down, and it is breaking records with each passing day. No one could have imagined, even in their wildest dreams that an actor whose box office credibility was doubted earlier, has now become the biggest superstar this year. Dhurandhar made Ranveer Singh bigger than Allu Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Dhurandhar beats biggies on Monday

On its second Monday, Dhurandhar smashed all the records, scored the biggest second Monday. As Sacnilk reported on day 11, the movie earned Rs 29 crore, taking the domestic net collection to Rs 381 crore. However, the official data shared by the production house claimed that the movie earned Rs 31.80 crore, taking the domestic total to Rs 396 crore. With these figures, Dhurandhar has surpassed the previous record holders' record for the BIGGEST Monday, including Pushpa 2 (Rs 20.50 crore), Stree 2 (Rs 20.20 cr), and Chhaava (Rs 19.10 cr).

Dhurandhar failed to beat these biggies

Although Dhurandhar surpassed every major blockbuster, it failed to beat SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2. The Prabhas all-time blockbuster grossed Rs 30 crores in all languages. This week, Dhurandhar will cross Rs 650 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar is expected to beat Chhaava worldwide and become the highest-grossing film of the year. Arguably, Ranveer Singh has become the biggest star of this year, and his records will be untouched for quite some time.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a two-part saga, with Part 2: Revenge, will be released on March 19, 2026. The film will clash with Yash's much-awaited Toxic.