Dhurandhar box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna BEAT Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, score India's fastest movie to cross..., earns Rs 500 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar box office collection day 10: The monstrous run of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar continues. The net second weekend collection registered a record by scoring over Rs 144 crore. The real shocker for naysayers is, it has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide.

Dhurnadhar box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan-starrer action drama Dhurandhar created history. The film refuses to slow down, and its exceptional hold at the box office surpasses every prediction. The second weekend collection of Aditya Dhar's directorial is out, and the numbers will make your jaw drop. With this performance, it's safe to say that Ranveer Singh has become India's biggest superstar, beating box office masters like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and other stars. Dhurandhar has become India's fastest movie to cross Rs 350 crore in India, and the Rs 400 crore net looks like an easy target to achieve.

Dhurandhar's HISTORIC second weekend collection

As Sacnilk reported, Dhurandhar scored India's biggest second weekend, earning Rs 144.50 crore in India. The film has not only surpassed its first weekend business (Rs 103 crore), but it has also broken the record of Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun-starrer held the record of the highest second weekend with Rs 127 crore net. Now, Dhurandhar has overthrown Pushpa 2, and every other all-time blockbusters, including Prabhas' Baahubali 2 (Rs 80.75 crore), Rajinikanth's Jailer (Rs 45.75 crore), Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 (Rs 91 crore), Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (Rs 87.55 crore), and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (Rs 87.65 crore), SS Rajamouli's RRR (Rs 142 crore).

Dhurandhar's 2nd Sunday collection will leave you shocked, movie collected Rs 500 crore worldwide

As per the trade tracking portal, on its 10th day, Dhurandhar earned Rs 59 crore, with an average occupancy of 76.84%. The morning shows had 59.57% occupancy, followed by the afternoon shows with 87.20%, evening shows with 89.06%, and night shows with 71.53%. Till Day 9, the worldwide collection stood at Rs 446 crore. With Sunday's Rs 59 crore net, the worldwide gross is HISTORIC Rs 505 crore. Dhurandhar will be followed by Dhurandhar Part 2, releasing on March 19, 2025.