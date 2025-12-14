Dhurandhar box office collection day 10 prediction: Ranveer Singh film set for record-breaking earnings, aims for Rs 500 crore

Dhurandhar is expected to continue its second weekend momentum on its second Sunday as well with the earnings of over Rs 60 crore. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in the leading roles.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has become a phenomenon and caused a tsunami at the box office. The spy thriller, that also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, has sparked a social-media frenzy, fuelled by overwhelming reactions and viral reels. Despite its lengthy runtime of over three and a half hours, the film has won over the hearts of the audiences for its gripping screenplay, compelling performances, impactful music, and spot-on casting.

Dhurandhar is refusing to slow down in its second weekend, seeing housefull theatres with midnight shows running in Mumbai and Pune. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has already witnessed the highest-ever collections for a Hindi film on its second Friday (Rs 34.70 crore) and second Saturday (Rs 53.70 crore). The same momentum is expected to continue on its second Sunday as well as the spy thriller is expected to earn over Rs 60 crore today, as per trade reports. No other Hindi film has achieved this feat till date.

In its first nine days, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 306.40 crore net in India and grossed Rs 454 crore worldwide. With its second Sunday collections, the Aditya Dhar film will breach the Rs 500-crore mark worldwide in ten days. It will also surpass the net domestic collections of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara to become the second highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2025 in India. The Mohit Suri-directed intense romantic drama had earned Rs 330 crore net in India earlier this year.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer will be followed by its sequel, tentatively titled Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge. Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release on March 19, 2026 coinciding with the Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid festivities. It will clash at the box office with the pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, headlined by Yash and also featuring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Rukmini Vasanth. Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap's action drama Dacoit is also slated to release on the same date.

