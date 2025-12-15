FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (who also helmed Uri), is an underworld saga that follows a complex network of criminals, informants, and operatives whose lives intersect in a troubled Pakistani town called Lyari. It also features actors like Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 01:13 AM IST

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film scripts history, records best-ever second Sunday, reaches Rs 350 crore
Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh and other top Bollywood stars.
Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar continues to script and shatter box office records even as it completes its second Sunday since release on December 5. The blockbuster action-thriller pulled off its best day at the box office, with shows running houseful across the country, including late-night screenings in major cities. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, the spy actioner minted Rs 58 crore on Sunday (December 14), which is more than double the amount it had collected on the first day of its release (Rs 28 crore). These are also the best numbers a Bollywood film has managed on a second Sunday at the box office.

Record-breaking spree

Dhurandhar's second Sunday box office figures beat the performance of all recent Bollywood hits. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan had made Rs 44 crore on its second Sunday. Pushpa 2 collected Rs 54 crore on the second Sunday, while Ranbir Kapoor's Animal minted Rs 33 crore. All these figures are for Hindi language versions. With the latest collections in, Dhurandhar has entered the coveted Rs 300 crore club and even touched the rare Rs 350-crore mark at the domestic box office.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (who also helmed Uri), is an underworld saga that follows a complex network of criminals, informants, and operatives whose lives intersect in a troubled Pakistani town called Lyari. It also features actors like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. The movie has been produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jio Studios' Jyoti Deshpande.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
