Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's film FAILS to beat Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava but surpasses Saiyaara, earns Rs...

Ranveer Singh made a roaring comeback as Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, released on Friday. The film opened with positive reviews, especially for its story and characters, with many fans already tagging it as a blockbuster. According to reports, Dhurandhar has passed with flying colours and received an overwhelming response at the box office. The film reportedly earned Rs 27 crore in India on Day 1.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1

As per a report in Sacnilk, Dhurandhar had an overall occupancy of 33.81% in the Hindi market. The morning show saw an occupancy of 15.49% but word of mouth helped the film to touch almost 60% during the night shows.

With these positive opening numbers, Dhurandhar has also effectively proved all trade gurus wrong who had predicted not more than Rs 20 crore for the Ranveer Singh starrer on its first day. Dhurandhar has also outperformed Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara, which earned Rs 21 crore at the box office on Day 1. However, this year, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava remains the highest opener of the year with Rs 31 crore.

When is Dhurandhar Part 2 releasing in India?

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in the lead role, will be released in two parts. The first part was released on Friday, and the second part is all set to witness a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. It will clash at the box office with Yash's Toxic.

