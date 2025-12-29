Dhurandhar box office analysis: As Ranveer Singh-starrer earns over Rs 1000 crore, here's budget, star cast fees, total collection, film made ROI of 300% on...

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar has crossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Here's the box office analysis of Aditya Dhar's directorial, including budget, cost of production, star cast fees, and revenue from different sources.

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing film of 2025, and the movie continues to break records at the box office. Aditya Dhar's directorial has changed the dynamics of spy thrillers in Indian cinema, and it has set a new benchmark that will remain untouched for quite a few years. As Sacnilk reported, in 23 days, the movie grossed Rs 1053 crore worldwide, with Rs 730 crore net in India. As the movie is now racing towards the Rs 800 crore mark, we bifurcate the cost and revenue of the film. The following details are based on media reports, and the final numbers may vary from other sources.

Dhurandhar's star cast fees, production costs: Rs 250 crore

As StockGro reported, the total production cost of Dhurandhar is Rs 250 crore, which includes the star cast fee and, cost of production. Reportedly, the main leads of the film, Ranveer Singh, took Rs 50 crore, Sanjay Dutt got Rs 8 crore, R Madhavan took Rs 9 crore, Akshaye Khanna got Rs 3 crore, and Arjun Rampal charged Rs 1 crore for their roles. When it comes to the cost of production, VFX & Post-production is Rs 45 crore, set designs and location cost Rs 35 crore, and supporting cast and crew cost Rs 40 crore, taking the total production cost to Rs 120 crore.

Dhurandhar's marketing and promotions costs: 75 crore

Marketing and promotions have become an important tool to spread awareness about the film. As per the reports, the producers spent Rs 25 crore on digital marketing, Rs 30 crore on traditional media, and Rs 20 crore on premieres and promotions.

Also read: Akshaye Khanna never married due to his incomplete love story with THIS actress? Dhurandhar star attended her wedding, kissed her hands, she is...

Total revenue from all the sources: Rs 1266 crore

Now, let's come to the main point of it. The worldwide gross of the film is Rs 1053 crore, and it's still running strongly in cinemas. The OTT deal for this film is sold at Rs 150 crore. The satellite rights are sold at Rs 45 crore. The music rights of the film are sold at Rs 18 crore. Till now, the total revenue of the film is Rs 1266 crore. Going with this calculation, the ROI (return on investment) is around 300%. Dhurandhar will be followed by Dhurandhar Part 2, releasing on March 19, 2026.