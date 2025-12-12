Dhurandhar: Bade Sahab's identity LEAKED, Ranveer Singh to hunt down this dreadful underworld don, Aditya Dhar drops big hint, it is...

In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari has a hitlist of his targets, which includes Bade Sahab. Who is Bade Sahab? Who's playing the character, and is it based on whom? Netizens have cracked the biggest easter egg of Dhurandhar 2.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues its monstrous run, and after grossing Rs 300 crore worldwide, the film has now successfully entered its second week. Dhurandhar has left moviegoers delightfully entertained, and the hype for Part 2 is already very high. Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh Rangi is an Indian soldier who's hunting down the country's enemies. He has a hit list, and he struck out his first target, Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna).

The list also has mentions of Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) and his associates, who will be hunted down in Part 2. However, one name left a bigger question, a bigger mystery, that is expected to be unfolded in the sequel. Who is Bade Sahab? Jaskirat's list has a mention of Bade Saab as his target. In the movie, Major Iqbal often mentions Bade Sahab as the one who holds the strings, like a mastermind, and the big boss of the ISI and mafia. An eagle-eyed spectator has spotted a big hint about Bade Sahab, and it was dropped by the director, Aditya Dhar himself.

Who is Bade Sahab?

A netizen shared a screenshot from the film credits, which shows the character name 'Dawood Ibrahim' - the infamous, dreadful, and India's most wanted criminal will be seen in the movie. Although the character hasn't been seen in the movie, it is expected that in Part 2, the boss of D-gang will be seen, and it will be played by Danish Iqbal.

Is This Dhurandhar Easter Egg Hinting at Bade Sahab’s Identity?

Credit - Reddit BBNG post#Dhurandar #Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/VPPV30n2X3 December 11, 2025

Netizens' reaction to the Bade Sahab theory?

While several netizens are convinced that Dawood is the Bade Sahab, there are others who think that Bade Sahab is more than the fugitive don. A cybercitizen wrote, "Dawood is not bade Sahab, He is not that big of a player, that must be Hafiz Saeed or Army chief." Another internet user wrote, "Let's see if Dawood Ibrahim is just the bade Sahab villain or just a reference character in the movie. All these speculations will be answered in Dhurandhar Part Two, which is releasing in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

