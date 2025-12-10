FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar: Akshay Kumar 'blown away' after watching Ranveer Singh film, gives shoutout to Aditya Dhar, says 'we need...'

"We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves", wrote Akshay Kumar while praising Dhurandhar.

Aman Wadhwa

Dec 10, 2025

Dhurandhar: Akshay Kumar 'blown away' after watching Ranveer Singh film, gives shoutout to Aditya Dhar, says 'we need...'
Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in the leading roles, Dhurandhar has become the latest sensation at the box office. The Aditya Dhar film has received mixed to negative reviews from the critics, but the audience has lapped it up, and has turned it into one of the most discussed Bollywood films in the recent past.

Now, Akshay Kumar has also joined the Dhurandhar bandwagon as he shared his review of the film on his social media handles on Wednesday, December 10. The Khiladi actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves." He shared the same post on his Instagram Stories.

The Aditya Dhar directorial centres on Ranveer's Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian undercover intelligence operative dispatched to Lyari in Karachi, Pakistan to dismantle the gangsters-terrorists-politicans nexus, with its narrative woven around real-world events like the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Before Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar made his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike, that surprisingly became a blockbuster in 2019. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer also won four National Film Awards including Best Actor to Kaushal and Best Director to Dhar. Fan theories have now suggested that Dhurandhar could actually be connected to Uri, leading to Dhar's own Cinematic Universe.

In the climax, it is revealed that this is actually the first chapter of a two-part saga, with the sequel, tentatively titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, slated for release on March 19, 2026, aligning with next year’s Eid-ul-Fitr festivities. Dhurandhar 2 will clash at the box office with Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

READ | Dhurandhar: Can Akshaye Khanna-starrer beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025? Ranveer Singh film has already earned Rs...

