Dhurandhar: After 39 days, Rs 1258 crore, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's blockbuster will be screened at discounted prices, per ticket is now...

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar is now racing to Rs 1300 crore worldwide, and to pump up the collection, the producers have opted for discount ticket prices. This is worth noting that after 39 days, the producers opted for this tool, whereas several production houses use this tool within the first week of their film's release. On blockbuster Tuesday, the makers have announced the film tickets at discounted prices.

Film trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh announced a "Blockbuster Tuesday" offer for Dhurandhar. He noted that the excitement surrounding the film remains unabated and shared that Jio Studios and B62 Studios are rolling out a special deal for Tuesday, January 13, 2026, with tickets priced at only Rs 149. On social media, he shared, "DHURANDHAR BLOCKBUSTER TUESDAY OFFER *TOMORROW*... The excitement around #Dhurandhar continues unabated... #JioStudios and #B62Studios roll out a power-packed deal for TOMORROW [Tuesday, 13 Jan 2026] – tickets priced at just Rs 149."

Dhurandhar box office collection

Released in cinemas on December 5, Dhurandhar has grossed Rs 1258 crore worldwide. In India, the film has beaten Pushpa 2 The Rule to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, by minting Rs 807.90 crore. When it comes to worldwide collection, Dhurandhar ranks 5th highest-grossing Indian film of all time, trailing Dangal (Rs 1,968.03–2,200 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,810.60 crore), Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,642–1,800 crore), and RRR (Rs 1,300–1,387 crore).

Dhurandhar will be followed by Dhurandhar Part 2, releasing in cinemas on March 19, 2026. The movie will be clashing with Yash's Toxic and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha. Due to the super strong craze of Dhurandhar, Part 2 will be releasing pan-India, with Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.