Putin's India Visit 2025: All about Russian President's armoured limousine Aurus Senat that can survive bullets, missiles

Bhima Koregaon Case: DU professor Hany Babu granted bail after 5 years in prison without trial

AVM Saravanan, one of Tamil cinema's most respected film producers, dies at 86; CM Stalin pens emotional condolence message

AatmaNirbhar at Sea: India's Navy day tribute to homegrown might

Will gold prices rise or fall in 2026? Baba Vanga's prediction creates buzz among global investors

Delhi's air quality sees mild improvement, AQI dips to 299 from 'very poor' to 'poor' category, government to use water sprinklers, anti-smog guns in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

Putin's India Visit 2025: Here's a look at ITC Maurya's Presidential Suite, where Russian leader will stay during his 2-day visit, know size, per night tariffs and more

Meet Mansi Joshi, secures job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, offered Rs..., she is from...

Full Moon December 2025: When, where to see rare cold supermoon TODAY, will it be visible in India?

Delhi on high alert ahead of Russian President Putin's arrival in India: Snipers teams deployment, HD CCTV, Anti-drone guns, extensive security protocol in place

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's film makes Rs 4.24 crore in advance sales, is expected to open at Rs...

Dhurandhar is way behind 2024's top Bollywood openers, including Chhaava with 17.89 crore, Saiyaara with 12.49 crore, and War 2, which flew past 32 crore. For Ranveer Singh to compete, Thursday advance bookings need to be through the roof.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 09:55 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's film makes Rs 4.24 crore in advance sales, is expected to open at Rs...
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is releasing tomorrow, December 5. While the film was touted to be Ranveer Singh's big comeback, the early box office trend is not matching the excitement that fans might have for the first solo release of the actor in two years. Dhurandhar is enjoying a wide release at the box office and has competition only from Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein, but despite that, the action film is so far not in demand among audiences. 

Dhurandhar's advance booking is not growing at the expected pace, especially in Tier-1 cities. The Ranveer Singh starrer, as of 8 pm on December 3, has earned just Rs 4.24 crore in advance sales, including block bookings. The actual number shows only 58605 tickets sold across 3305 shows, Rs 2.58 crore. 

Dhurandhar state-wise advance booking

Delhi-NCR 51.6 lakhtickets 
Mumbai 38.59 tickets
Karnataka 38.92 tickets
Telangana 12.2 lakh only tickets
Tamil Nadu 7.1 lakh tickets
Kerala 1.7 lakh tickets
Andhra Pradesh 52240 tickets 
Goa 59060 tickets

Dhurandhar is way behind 2024's top Bollywood openers, including Chhaava with 17.89 crore, Saiyaara with 12.49 crore, and War 2, which flew past 32 crore. For Ranveer Singh to compete, Thursday advance bookings need to be through the roof. 

As for the opening day prediction, Pinkvilla has reported that Dhurandhar could open between the range of Rs 14 to Rs 18 crores. Sacnilk, on the other hand, predicts over Rs 15 crore opening for Friday. 

Dhurandhar, a Hindi-language spy-action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her mehendi, Raj Nidimoru turns photographer for to-be-wife in new VIRAL photos

