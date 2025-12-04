Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's film makes Rs 4.24 crore in advance sales, is expected to open at Rs...

Dhurandhar is way behind 2024's top Bollywood openers, including Chhaava with 17.89 crore, Saiyaara with 12.49 crore, and War 2, which flew past 32 crore. For Ranveer Singh to compete, Thursday advance bookings need to be through the roof.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is releasing tomorrow, December 5. While the film was touted to be Ranveer Singh's big comeback, the early box office trend is not matching the excitement that fans might have for the first solo release of the actor in two years. Dhurandhar is enjoying a wide release at the box office and has competition only from Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein, but despite that, the action film is so far not in demand among audiences.

Dhurandhar's advance booking is not growing at the expected pace, especially in Tier-1 cities. The Ranveer Singh starrer, as of 8 pm on December 3, has earned just Rs 4.24 crore in advance sales, including block bookings. The actual number shows only 58605 tickets sold across 3305 shows, Rs 2.58 crore.

Dhurandhar state-wise advance booking

Delhi-NCR 51.6 lakhtickets

Mumbai 38.59 tickets

Karnataka 38.92 tickets

Telangana 12.2 lakh only tickets

Tamil Nadu 7.1 lakh tickets

Kerala 1.7 lakh tickets

Andhra Pradesh 52240 tickets

Goa 59060 tickets

Dhurandhar is way behind 2024's top Bollywood openers, including Chhaava with 17.89 crore, Saiyaara with 12.49 crore, and War 2, which flew past 32 crore. For Ranveer Singh to compete, Thursday advance bookings need to be through the roof.

As for the opening day prediction, Pinkvilla has reported that Dhurandhar could open between the range of Rs 14 to Rs 18 crores. Sacnilk, on the other hand, predicts over Rs 15 crore opening for Friday.

Dhurandhar, a Hindi-language spy-action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

