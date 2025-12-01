Dhurandhar advance booking: Most expensive ticket for Ranveer Singh's movie costs over Rs 2000, excluding food and beverages, at...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush BEATS Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, his Hindi comeback crosses Rs 50 crores in 3 days, earns...

Mumbai Pollution: GRAP 4 restrictions intensify as city's air quality falls to 'poor' category, know what the dos and don'ts are

Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema Malini REVEALS superstar's final days were 'cruel, hurtful': 'He never wanted to be seen...'

Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say 'so kind...', watch viral video

BIG update on Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA conducts massive terror crackdown in Kashmir, conducts raids at Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam

Meet IAS Abhinav Siwach, IIM graduate, who refused Rs 30 lakh job offer for UPSC exam, is now married to THIS IPS offer, her name is..., see viral wedding photos

Cyclone Ditwah: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh; orange alert issued

M.S Umesh, Kannada cinema legend, passes away at 80 after long battle with cancer

Parliament Winter Session: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move bill today for new cess on tobacco, pan masala

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill pens FIRST NOTE after brother Shehbaz Badesha's eviction, lauds his game: 'You are the...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush BEATS Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, his Hindi comeback crosses Rs 50 crores in 3 days, earns...

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush BEATS Ajay, Akshay

Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema Malini REVEALS superstar's final days were 'cruel, hurtful': 'He never wanted to be seen...'

Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema REVEALS his final days were...

Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say 'so kind...', watch viral video

Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say '

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar advance booking: Most expensive ticket for Ranveer Singh's movie costs over Rs 2000, excluding food and beverages, at...

The advance booking of Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film Dhurandhar has started, and the most expensive ticket for it is over Rs 2000 in Mumbai.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 07:33 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar advance booking: Most expensive ticket for Ranveer Singh's movie costs over Rs 2000, excluding food and beverages, at...
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dhurandhar: The advance booking of Ranveer Singh's much-awaited action drama has started four days before the big release, and Mumbai's Inox Maison, BKC, is selling the most expensive ticket for Singh's comeback vehicle. Dhurandhar is scheduled for a December 5 release and stars an ensemble cast, including Ranveer, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. The film has created a good buzz, thanks to the trailers and song assets. Owing to curiosity among moviegoers, Dhurandhar's advance booking is now creating headlines. 

The most expensive ticket for Ranveer Singh's film is priced at over Rs 2000, excluding food and beverages. The price of this expensive ticket is from Maison Inox: Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai. The ticket booking app BookMyShow shows Ranveer Singh’s action thriller is priced at Rs 2020, including a platform convenience fee of Rs 70. The ticket only admits one, and doesn't include food and beverages, or a discount on the same.

Dhurandhar is also the longest film of Ranveer Singh

Trade portal Sacnilk reported that Dhurandhar is divided into two parts, and it's also the longest film of Ranveer Singh. According to the information provided by the reports, Dhurandhar Part One is around 3 hours and 30 minutes. If the official run time is revealed to be the same, then Dhurandhar will be the 6th-longest Bollywood movie of the 21st century and the longest since Jodhaa Akbar (2008), which ran for 3 hours and 34 minutes. 

About Dhurandhar 

Ranveer Singh-starrer is based on 'incredible real events' when Dhurandhar (Ranveer Singh), an Indian major, infiltrates deep into Pakistan to eliminate the biggest threats to the country, including Major Iqbal (Rampal), Rehman Dakait (Khanna), and other notorious criminals. Directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike), Dhurandhar is produced by Aditya, his brother Lokesh Dhar, and Jhoti Deshpande.

Also read: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s family approaches Delhi HC for complete stay, claim makers 'exploited life of martyr son'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush BEATS Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, his Hindi comeback crosses Rs 50 crores in 3 days, earns...
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush BEATS Ajay, Akshay
Mumbai Pollution: GRAP 4 restrictions intensify as city's air quality falls to 'poor' category, know what the dos and don'ts are
Mumbai Pollution: GRAP 4 restrictions intensify, what are the dos and don'ts?
Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema Malini REVEALS superstar's final days were 'cruel, hurtful': 'He never wanted to be seen...'
Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema REVEALS his final days were...
Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say 'so kind...', watch viral video
Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say '
BIG update on Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA conducts massive terror crackdown in Kashmir, conducts raids at Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam
BIG update on Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA conducts massive terror crackdown in Kas
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement