Dhurandhar advance booking: Most expensive ticket for Ranveer Singh's movie costs over Rs 2000, excluding food and beverages, at...

The advance booking of Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film Dhurandhar has started, and the most expensive ticket for it is over Rs 2000 in Mumbai.

Dhurandhar: The advance booking of Ranveer Singh's much-awaited action drama has started four days before the big release, and Mumbai's Inox Maison, BKC, is selling the most expensive ticket for Singh's comeback vehicle. Dhurandhar is scheduled for a December 5 release and stars an ensemble cast, including Ranveer, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. The film has created a good buzz, thanks to the trailers and song assets. Owing to curiosity among moviegoers, Dhurandhar's advance booking is now creating headlines.

The most expensive ticket for Ranveer Singh's film is priced at over Rs 2000, excluding food and beverages. The price of this expensive ticket is from Maison Inox: Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai. The ticket booking app BookMyShow shows Ranveer Singh’s action thriller is priced at Rs 2020, including a platform convenience fee of Rs 70. The ticket only admits one, and doesn't include food and beverages, or a discount on the same.

Dhurandhar is also the longest film of Ranveer Singh

Trade portal Sacnilk reported that Dhurandhar is divided into two parts, and it's also the longest film of Ranveer Singh. According to the information provided by the reports, Dhurandhar Part One is around 3 hours and 30 minutes. If the official run time is revealed to be the same, then Dhurandhar will be the 6th-longest Bollywood movie of the 21st century and the longest since Jodhaa Akbar (2008), which ran for 3 hours and 34 minutes.

About Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh-starrer is based on 'incredible real events' when Dhurandhar (Ranveer Singh), an Indian major, infiltrates deep into Pakistan to eliminate the biggest threats to the country, including Major Iqbal (Rampal), Rehman Dakait (Khanna), and other notorious criminals. Directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike), Dhurandhar is produced by Aditya, his brother Lokesh Dhar, and Jhoti Deshpande.

Also read: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s family approaches Delhi HC for complete stay, claim makers 'exploited life of martyr son'