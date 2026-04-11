Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha dismisses reports of being paid Rs 1 crore for Ranveer Singh film: 'Jitna paisa mila, sab khatam ho gaya'

Vivek Sinha, who essayed the role of hijacker Zahoor Mistry in the Dhurandhar films, shared that he had already spent the entire amount he received for the Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar movie as he lives in Mumbai, and also urged fans and followers not to spread disinformation.

Vivek Sinha has refused the reports claiming he received Rs 1 crore for featuring in Aditya Dhar's blockbuster two-part franchise Dhurandhar. Sinha uploaded a video on his Instagram handle on Friday and said there are several posts which mention the amounts the actors of the film were given, including his name. He said he was provided with a good amount, but it was nothing close to the numbers some social media users are citing. Sinha, who essayed the role of hijacker Zahoor Mistry in the film, quipped he had already spent the entire amount as he lives in Mumbai, and also urged fans and followers not to spread disinformation.

In the video, Vivek said, "Kuch logon ne social media pe ek format banaya hai jismein likha hai ki Dhurandhar ke actors ko kitna paisa mila. Usmein mera naam bhi hai aur kuch logon ne likha hai mujhe Rs 80 lakh mile hain aur kuch ne likha hai mujhe Rs 1 crore mila hai. Itna paisa nahi mila hai kasam se (Some people on social media have made a chart showing how much the actors of Dhurandhar were paid. My name is on it too, and some people have written that I got Rs 80 lakh, while others have said I got Rs 1 crore. I swear, I did not get that much money)."

He further added, "Jabse yeh daala hai, kasam se mere pass itne screenshots aaye hue hain ki sir baccha beemar hai, mere chot lagi hai, mere future ke liye paisa de do. Bhai paisa de toh dun main, lekin mere pass ho toh. Mere pass khud paisa nahi hai. Mujhe Dhurandhar se paisa mila, accha paisa mila, jo respected amount hai woh mila. Lekin utna paisa nahi mila (Ever since I posted this, I swear I've been getting so many screenshots and messages saying, 'Sir, my child is sick,' 'I'm injured,' 'Please give me money for my future.' I would have given money if I had it, but only if I actually had it. I myself don't have the money right now. I did get paid for Dhurandhar, and it was a decent, respectable amount. But it wasn't that much money)."

"Jitna paisa mila, sab khatam ho gaya. Mumbai main rehta hoon, bahut kharche hain Mumbai ke. Saara paisa khatam ho chuka hai Dhurandhar waala, ab nayi picture koi aayegi, usmein paisa milega toh koshish karunga. Aur kasam se bata raha hoon, agar achha paisa hoga toh mujhe help karne main koi dikkat nahi hai (The money I had received is already finished. I live in Mumbai, and Mumbai is very expensive. All the money I earned from Dhurandhar is gone now. When I get another film and earn from that, I will try. And I swear, if I have good money, I have no problem helping people)", Sinha concluded.

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge is headlined by Ranveer Singh and also feature Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles. The two films have collected earned close to Rs 3000 crore worldwide and over Rs 1800 crore net in India.

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