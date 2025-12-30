Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi says 'pure comedy' films are not being made in Bollywood: 'Chupke Chupke, Padosan are...'

Citing classics like Chupke Chupke, Chashme Buddoor, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, and Padosan, Rakesh Bedi highlighted how every character in these films carried a natural sense of humor, something he feels is missing in the movies now.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi has also earned widespread acclaim for his standout performance as the Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller, which also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandor in the pivotal roles, has already earned over Rs 750 crore in India and grossed above Rs 1100 crore worldwide.

Bedi is known for his iconic comic roles in Chashme Buddoor and Shrimaan Shrimati, and he added a touch of humour in his scenes in Dhurandhar as well. In his recent interview with IANS, the veteran actor expressed concern that pure comedy films have become increasingly rare in today's Bollywood. Citing classics like Chupke Chupke, Chashme Buddoor, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, and Padosan, he highlighted how every character in these films carried a natural sense of humor, something he feels is missing in the movies now.

The Gadar 2 actor said, "I feel that these days, comedy films are not being made. Nobody is making comedy films. I am talking about pure comedy. I am not talking about comedy in a film. I am not even talking about comedian in a film. For example, Chupke Chupke is a cult film. It is a comedy film. There is no comedian in it. In the same way, Chashme Baddur was there. In the same way, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi was there. Or Padosan was there. So, in our country, the average of comedy films is very low. I think one pure comedy film per decade is the average in our country now."

"There are two good serials - Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Coincidentally, I am in both of them. Both of them are very big hits in their respective places. Humour in both of them runs at a very natural level. Otherwise, such a long comedy cannot run. So, these are two such serials that are experimenting in comedy. They are venturing out. Nobody else is doing it", Rakesh Bedi concluded.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Bedi will reprise his role of Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar 2, which is slated to release in the cinemas on March 19, 2026. The mch-awaited sequel will clash at the box office with Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic and Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur-starrer action drama Dacoit. All the three movies are hitting theatres during the Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi festivities.

