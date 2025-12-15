Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi received death threats after Kamal Haasan, Rati Agnihotri's Ek Duuje Ke Liye: 'Us film mein...'

Rakesh Bedi, known for his iconic comic roles in Chashme Buddoor and Shrimaan Shrimati, played the Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar.

With viral reels and global collections of over Rs 550 crore, Dhurandhar has become a social media phenomenon and one of the biggest blockbusters. One of the major reasons behind its mammoth success are the power-packed performances from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan. The supporting cast, especially Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and Rakesh Bedi are also being appreciated for their stellar acts in the Aditya Dhar film.

Bedi, who is known for his iconic comic roles in Chashme Buddoor and Shrimaan Shrimati, plays the Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar. In the intense dramatic spy thriller, the veteran actor adds the much needed dosage of humour. In his early days in his acting career, he played a grey-shaded role in the 1981 film Ek Duuje Ke Liye, for which he also received death threats.

Talking to Pinkvilla in his latest interview, Rakesh Bedi said, "After Ek Duuje Ke Liye, I received several death threats because I was the reason behind the deaths the hero and heroine. In the film, I created the misunderstanding because I too loved the girl. That character was villainous, with a dose of humour. He was the reason for their deaths. Those were times when films created a frenzy. Such a frenzy doesn't usually happen nowadays, but Dhurandhar has managed to create it."

Ek Duuje Ke Liye starred Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri as the lovers Vasu and Sapna, whose families opposed their relationship and go to dire lengths to break them apart. The romantic tragedy marked Haasan and Agnihotri's debut in the Hindi film industry. It was directed by the renowned filmmaker K Balachander and was the remake of his own 1978 Telugu film Maro Charitra, that also starred Haasan as the male lead and Saritha as the female lead.

READ | Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film overtakes Pushpa 2, Chhaava to become highest-grossing Hindi film ever in...