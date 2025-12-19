FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi REACTS to backlash for 'kissing' on-screen daughter Sara Arjun: 'Affection of elderly man...'

Though Rakesh Bedi is earning widespread acclaim for his standout performance as the Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar, he was also trolled on social media after netizens claimed that he kissed 20-year-old Sara Arjun at the film's trailer launch event.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 02:35 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi REACTS to backlash for 'kissing' on-screen daughter Sara Arjun: 'Affection of elderly man...'
Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun as Jameel Jamali and his daughter Yalina Jamali in Dhurandhar
With the global collections of over Rs 700 crore in just two weeks, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is turning out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. One of the major reasons behind its mammoth success are the power-packed performances from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan. The veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is also earning widespread acclaim for his standout performance as the Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali.

However, Bedi, known for his iconic comic roles in Chashme Buddoor and Shrimaan Shrimati, was also trolled on social media after netizens claimed that he kissed 20-year-old Sara Arjun at the Dhurandhar trailer launch event while greeting her. Sara, who has been a successful child actress, marks her debut as a leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh and plays Bedi's daughter Yalina Jamali. The 71-year-old Rakesh Bedi has now reacted to this backlash and called it "so stupid."

Talking to Hindustan Times, the Gadar 2 actor said, "Sara is less than half my age and plays my daughter. Whenever we met during the shoot, she would greet me with a hug, just as a daughter would with her father. We share a nice rapport and camaraderie, which is also reflected on screen. It was no different that day, but people are not seeing the affection there. The affection of an elderly man towards a young girl. Dekhne wale ki aankh mein gadbad hai to kya kar sakte ho? (What can you do when people perceive it wrongly?)."

Stating that Sara's parents, actor Raj Arjun and dance teacher Sanya Arjun, were present at the Dhurandhar trailer launch, Bedi added, "Why would I kiss her with ill intent publicly on a stage? I mean, her parents were there. People are just crazy when they claim these things. They just need to create an issue out of nothing on social media."

Coming back to Dhurandhar, the latest blockbuster will be followed by its sequel Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, which is slated to release on March 19, 2026, just three months after the first part hit theatres on December 5. Dhurandhar 2 will clash at the box office with Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic and Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur-starrer action drama Dacoit. 

READ | Dhurandhar box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh film zooms past Rs 700 crore; beats Chhaava, Animal, Jawan in second week

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
