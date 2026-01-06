Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Ranveer Singh deserves more recognition: 'Akshaye has created iconic character but...'

Heaping praise on Ranveer Singh's performance as Hamza Ali Manzari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Dhurandhar, Naveen Kaushik said, "The tiny nuances, his voice modulation, for someone who is so energetic in real life to suppress all of that and play the complete opposite, it’s extremely difficult."

With the worldwide gross collections of over Rs 1200 crore and domestic net earnings of over Rs 800 crore, Dhurandhar has become one of the biggest Indian blockbusters ever. One of the major reasons behind Dhurandhar's global success is its perfect casting choices, thanks to its casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Apart from its leading stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, the supoorting actors have also been grabbing headlines since the film's release. These include Gaurav Gera, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, and Naveen Kaushik.

Akshaye's impeccable performance as the Karachi gansgter Rehman Dakait has become a major talking point after Dhurandhar. But, Naveen feels that Ranveer deserves more recognition for his subtle performance as the spy Hamza Ali Ansari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Talking to popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, the actor said, "I do feel it’s unfair. Akshaye sir has undoubtedly created an iconic character that will be remembered for years. But what Ranveer has done as an actor: the tiny nuances, his voice modulation, for someone who is so energetic in real life to suppress all of that and play the complete opposite, it’s extremely difficult."

Kaushik further added, "In the famous FA9LA song, everyone in the scene is dancing – except Ranveer Singh. To restrain yourself in a moment like that is incredibly hard. But people didn’t notice it because of Akshaye sir’s commanding aura. Ranveer’s character is deliberately underplayed. He doesn’t seek attention. In the film, the first man in command is Akshaye, followed by Danish. If Ranveer had ego issues, he could have easily tried to draw focus to himself – but he didn’t. An insecure actor would have done that. Ranveer stayed true to his character and allowed someone else to shine."

In Dhurandhar, Naveen plays Donga, a henchman in Dakait’s Lyari-based gang, which Hamza infiltrates to gain access to the Pakistani underworld and expose the dangerous nexus connecting gangsters, terrorists, businessmen, and politicians in the country. Kaushik has earlier appeared in films and series such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Inside Edge, among others.

