Dhurandhar actor Nadeem Khan arrested for allegedly raping maid for 10 years, trapping her in false promise of marrying her

Dhurandhar actor Nadeem Khan has been arrested after his housemaid registered a complaint against for allegedly raping her for 10 years on the false promise of marriage.

Actor Nadeem Khan, who was last seen in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, has been arrested for allegdly raping his housemaid for 10 years, taking her advantage with the false promise of marrying her. As Hindustan Times reported, Nadeem has been arrested on charges of raping a 41-year-old domestic worker for nearly a decade on the alleged false promise of marriage. Police said the victim approached the Versova police after the actor refused to marry her. As Hindustan Times reported, Nadeem has been arrested on charges of raping a 41-year-old domestic worker for nearly a decade on the alleged false promise of marriage. Police said the victim approached the Versova police after the actor refused to marry her.

What is the complaint?

The maid stated in her complaint that she began working at Nadeem Khan’s residence in 2015, and later entered into a physical relationship with him after he allegedly promised marriage. They were in a relationship for years, but when he refused to fulfil his promise of marrying her, she decided to file a complaint.

The alleged offences occurred at Nadeem’s house at Malwani, and the case was transferred from Versova to the Malwani police station. An officer from Malwani police station confirmed that they have arrested the actor based on 'the woman’s statement' and are verifying the allegations.

When did Nadeem come in contact with the housemaid?

The source of the complaint is from Mid-day. Before coming into contact with Nadeem, the complainant domestic worker had worked in the homes of several actors. Reportedly, in her statement to the police, the woman said she first met the actor in 2015 and that the two gradually became close. The woman alleged that Khan promised to marry her and, based on that assurance, she repeatedly had physical relations with her at her residence. The victim also claimed that their relationship continued for nearly 10 years, and the alleged sexual encounters took place at her home and at Khan’s residence in Versova.

As per the report, the police cited in the report, "Since the alleged physical relationship took place for the first time at the complainant’s house within the jurisdiction of Malvani police, and the victim resides in that area, Versova Police transferred the case on zero FIR to Malvani police." Investigators updated that a further probe is ongoing.