Dhurandhar actor Gaurav Gera says he had only ₹84, would bow before banks during struggling days in Mumbai

Gaurav Gera has recalled surviving in Mumbai with just ₹84 in his bank account before finding success with Dhurandhar.

Actor-comedian Gaurav Gera may be earning praise for his work in Dhurandhar and its sequel, but he says his journey to success was far from easy.

In a recent interview with Jist, Gera reflected on the challenges he faced while trying to establish himself in the entertainment industry, revealing that there was a time when he had only ₹84 in his bank account after moving to Mumbai.

Coming from a family with no connections to films, Gera said he often felt his creative interests were overlooked. Recalling his younger years, he shared, "Mere yahan koi filmon mein nahi tha. Art and craft mein mere A-plus aate the, but studies mein main 72%, 80%, 82% wala student tha. Mujhe lagta tha jis cheez mein main achha hoon, usko encourage hi nahi kar rahe."

Hoping to build a career around his artistic abilities, he enrolled at Pearl Academy of Fashion after failing to secure admission to an arts college. However, he soon realised his passion lay elsewhere.

"Mujhe laga ye woh nahi hai jo main karna chahta hoon. Maine papa se bol diya, 'Paise bacha lo, bada mehenga course hai. Main nahi karunga.' Papa ne kaha, 'Finish it. Aadhe saal job kar lena, phir jo mann mein aaye karna.' Exactly aadha saal job kiya aur phir theatre join kar liya," he recalled.

Gera credited his family for supporting his decisions despite their academic backgrounds. "Mere papa IIT-BHU se engineer hain, bhai software engineer hai, but mujh par kuch thopa nahi gaya. Iske liye main thankful hoon," he said.

‘Main Bank Ko Mattha Tek Ke Jaata Tha’

Speaking about his initial years in Mumbai, Gera revealed that money was often scarce. "Mere account mein Rs 84 the. Main HDFC Bank ke saamne se guzarta tha aur bank ko dekh kar kehta tha, 'Mera khayal rakhna.' Main aate-jaate bank ko mattha tek ke jaata tha," he said.

The actor added that while his father tried to help financially, there were limitations. "Papa salaried person the. Unke letters abhi bhi mere paas hain jahan likha hota tha, 'Rs 2,000 bhej raha hoon, isse zyada nahi hai.'"

Despite the hardships, Gera said he never viewed himself as a victim of circumstances. "Us waqt lagta tha takleef nahi hai. Paise nahi hain auto ke, toh paidal aa jayenge. Main thoda khuddar type tha. Main dene wala banna chahta tha, lene wala nahi."

Now enjoying renewed recognition following his portrayal of Aalam Bhai in Dhurandhar, Gera said he remains mindful of staying grounded and not letting success affect his perspective.