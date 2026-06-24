Dhurandhar actor Arjun Rampal's 'little girl is big now', pens heartfelt note as his daughter Myra turned 21: 'I can't be prouder of you'

Arjun Rampal's daughter, Myra Rampal, has turned 21, and proud papa penned an emotional note for his little one.

Actor Arjun Rampal's daughter, Myra, has turned 21 and received a heartwarming wish from the 'Dhurandhar' star. Rampal shared a special post to mark Myra's birthday, featuring multiple photos of her along with rare family moments.

"My dearest darling Mypie @myra_rampal, you are 21 today, and I don't even know how fast that happened. My little is a big girl now, and I can't be prouder of you. To slow down and create beautiful memories. My precious little girl. You are always my little. Happy birthday, my love. May the world always be your oyster," he wrote in the caption (sic).

Many reacted to the post, sending love to Myra, including Bobby Deol and Chunky Panday. Arjun Rampal's partner, Gabriella Demetriades, also commented, "Happy birthday, beauty!" Arjun Rampal tied the knot with model Mehr Jesia in 1998 but confirmed their separation in May 2018. They share two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra.

Arjun has been in a relationship with digital content creator and model Gabriella Demetriades for a while now. They announced their pregnancy in April 2019, and Gabriella gave birth to their son, Arik, on July 18, 2019.

On the work front, he was associated with filmmaker Aditya Dhar's spy-action duology Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. In the films, Rampal portrays Major Iqbal, a fictional Pakistani ISI mastermind linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks storyline. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026), features a face-off between Major Iqbal and protagonist Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh.