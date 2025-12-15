Dhurandhar actor Arjun Rampal makes SENSATIONAL reveal about girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades: 'We're not married, but...'

Arjun Rampal broke the silence on his relationship status with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast. For the unversed, the couple are blessed with two sons.

Actor Arjun Rampal is enjoying the best phase of his career. Amid the blockbuster success of his latest film, Dhurandhar, the actor has now made a big revelation about his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Arjun and Gabriella appeared on Rhea Chakraborty’s new podcast Chapter 2, and had a casual chat about love and relationships. In the candid revelation, Arjun revealed that he and longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades are not married, but officially engaged. The Rock On actor admitted that he got engaged on camera, but with zero show off. Rhea dropped the teaser of the episode, in which Gabriella announced, “We’re not married now, but who knows?" Rampal then jumped in, “We are engaged! We just broke it on your show," making the unexpected revelation spontaneously.

About Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades' relationship

The couple have been together since 2018, and they welcome two sons, Arik (2019) and Ariv (July 2023). The couple have openly spoken about love, parenting and how their relationship evolved. Gabriella said, “Your love comes with conditions, it’s like if a person behaves this way, then they get my approval or love. But when you have a child, you can’t do that, right?" Rampal also recalled the grief of the loss of his mother, Gwen, in 2018. “Support when you lose your parents, nobody can prepare you for. So, I always say losing a parent is like losing a limb."

Their chat took a lighter turn when Gabriella joked that she didn’t approach Arjun because he was “really hot". Rampal reacted with complete honesty and said, “No, no. I went after her because she was hot, then I realised there is a little more to it than just the hotness."

Before Gabriella, Arjun was married to...

Before Gabriella, Arjun Rampal was married to Mehr Jesia. The two tied the knot after dating for some time in 1998. They have two daughters (Mahikaa and Myra), and were even considered a prominent Bollywood couple for over two decades. However, they announced their separation in 2018, and a year later, they officially got divorced. However, they continue to remain cordial for their kids. On the work front, Arjun's latest film, Dhurandhar, has grossed over Rs 500 crores worldwide in just 10 days.