HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar achieves another milestone, Ranveer Singh's blockbuster declared tax-free in...

As Dhurandhar grossed Rs 1150 crore worldwide, Ranveer Singh and Dharmendra's film has now been declared tax-free in Ladakh.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 05:41 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar achieves another milestone, Ranveer Singh's blockbuster declared tax-free in...
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday announced that Aditya Dhar's directorial film 'Dhurandhar' will be tax-free, citing the film's extensive shooting across Ladakh and its promotion of the region's scenic landscapes. He said the Ladakh Administration is working on a New Film Policy and will provide full support to film productions in Ladakh.

Also read: Dhurandhar box office collection day 28: Ranveer Singh starts 2026 with bang, continues ruliing box office, film to complete 30-day-run with...

Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh said in a post on X, "Lt Governor Shri @KavinderGupta declares Bollywood film Dhurandhar tax-free in UT #Ladakh. Shot extensively in the region, the film spotlights Ladakh's cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT's push to emerge as a preferred destination for film shoots and tourism. The Administration is also working on a New Film Policy and will provide full support to film productions in Ladakh." 

The film has already achieved huge box office success. It has become the "first Hindi film ever" to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its fourth week. Taking to X, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "DHURANDHAR - THE FIRST FILM TO HIT A CENTURY IN *WEEK 4... #Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down, adding yet another historic milestone to its extraordinary run... It becomes the FIRST #Hindi film ever to cross the ₹ 100 cr mark in its fourth week."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The film recorded a massive Rs 115.70 crore in Week 4, making it the highest fourth-week grosser ever for a Hindi release. In comparison, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) had collected Rs 57.95 crore in its fourth week, while Chhaava and Stree 2 earned Rs 43.98 crore and Rs 37.75 crore respectively during the same period. The numbers underline Dhurandhar's unprecedented hold at the box office well beyond its opening weeks.
Adding to its growing list of milestones, Dhurandhar has also become the only Hindi film to register double-digit collections for 28 consecutive days.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' emerged as one of the biggest films of 2025, offering a perfect closure for Bollywood this year. With Ranveer Singh in the lead role, actors like Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan also feature in key roles. Made in two parts, the first instalment follows a decade-long Indian intelligence operation in which an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld. The film was released on December 5 and is still running in theatres

