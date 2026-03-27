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Dhurandhar 3: Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat to reunite with Sara Arjun's Yalina, will cause 'Mayhem in Canada', deleted-poster goes viral

Amid the blockbuster run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a poster of Dhurandhar 3 went viral in no time. The poster shows Ranveer Singh in Canada, reuniting with Yalina and his son.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 27, 2026, 06:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar 3: Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat to reunite with Sara Arjun's Yalina, will cause 'Mayhem in Canada', deleted-poster goes viral
Dhurandhar 3 poster
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Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to set new benchmarks at the Indian box office, breaking every possible record, and amid the monstrous run, a poster of Dhurandhar Part 3 goes viral on the internet. An Instagram user, Dev Pal, with the handle @devaimation, uploaded three posters of Dhurandhar 3: Mayhem In Canada. In the poster, Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh) is seen standing outside Vancouver International Airport, with his wife Yalina Jameeli (Sara Arjun), and their son Zayan standing behind him, rejoicing in his return. 

Where did Yalina and Zayan go after Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 ends with Jaskirat sending Yalina and Zayan to Vancouver. Before coming back to India, Jaskirat burns their only photo, hinting at moving on in their life. The posters of D3 drop hints of Jaskirat reuniting with his past. The viral photos revealed the release date of the film- June 4, 2026. However, here's the truth: the posters aren't real, but AI-generated. Soon after the post went viral, it was deleted. The Insta user had to take down the posters, probably for giving away misinformation. The now-deleted posters were made for only entertainment, and the user mentioned it in the caption. 

Also read: Aamir Khan makes huge statement after getting trolled for 'I have not seen Dhurandhar 2' comment, reveals 'I barely watch films'

Here's the now-deleted poster of Dhurandhar 3

D3-2

Mukesh Chhabra on Dhurandhar 3

The casting director of the Dhurandhar franchise, Mukesh Chhabra, recently dropped a crucial piece of information about Dhurandhar 3. In an interview with Zoom, Mukesh addressed the rumours and speculations related to D3, and said, "Aisa kuch nahi hone wala. Bahut sare rumours hai (Nothing like that is going to happen. There are a lot of rumours)." 

About Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Released in cinemas on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the lifetime haul of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. In 8 days, the worldwide collection of Ranveer Singh-starrer is Rs 1,079.32 crore. The film has no competition till April 10, giving a free window to Dhurandhar 2.

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Meningococcal prevention in focus after recent deaths: Why early vaccination matters
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Dhurandhar 3: Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat to reunite with Sara Arjun's Yalina, will cause 'Mayhem in Canada', deleted-poster goes viral
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