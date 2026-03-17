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Dhurandhar 3 on the cards, Dhurandhar The Revenge ends with hint of Part 3? Director Aditya Dhar decides to choose...

Reportedly, the studio backing Dhurandhar wants Aditya Dhar to drop a hint of Dhurandhar Part 3 in the end credits of Dhurandhar 2. Aditya Dhar took the suggestion into consideration, but what he did next will surprise you.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 11:26 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar 3 on the cards, Dhurandhar The Revenge ends with hint of Part 3? Director Aditya Dhar decides to choose...
The poster of Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also known as Dhurandhar 2, is set to change the Indian box office forever. Just a few days later, director Aditya Dhar with Ranveer Singh will break and set box office records. Ever since Dhurandhar Part One was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for Part 2, which was announced in the end credits of Part One. If reports are to be believed, Jio Studios, the production house backing the Dhurandhar franchise, has asked Aditya Dhar to have a similar ending to The Revenge, dropping a hint of Part 3. The production is keen to bank on the mega hype of the franchise, and suggested Dhar to leave the audience enthralled for the third instalment. However, here's what Dhar replied. 

Also read: Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma agrees Dhurandhar is inspired by his films: 'Aditya Dhar told me it's mix of Satya and Company'

Aditya Dhar isn't in a hurry to make Dhurandhar 3

As per the X handle of Always Bollywood, a source close to B62 Studios reveals that Aditya politely declined the idea. He reportedly doesn’t want to rush into a sequel for at least the next 4 years. Dhar reportedly believed that releasing the third part too soon may look like a 'cheap tactic' just to mint money. Aditya chose patience over profits. 

The tweet reads, "#JioStudios had reportedly asked #AdityaDhar to drop a hint about #Dhurandhar3 in the end credits of #Dhurandhar2 and set up the third part as a cinematic universe. However, a close source from B62 Studios reveals that Aditya politely declined the idea. He reportedly doesn’t want to rush into a sequel for at least the next 4 years, believing that releasing another part too soon may look like a cheap tactic just to mint money." 

Also read: Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 will end South cinema's dominance, reacts to Toxic, Peddi, Dacoit getting postponed

Dhurandhar is related to Uri: The Surgical Strike, Yami Gautam to make a cameo

Several fan theories related to the Dhurandhar franchise have captured the internet. However, the most interesting one is how Dhurandhar is directly related to Dhar's first directorial, Uri: The Surgical Strike. In the Vicky Kaushal-starrer, Kriti Kulhari mentioned the name Jaskirat Singh Rangi, which is Ranveer's character name in Dhurandhar. Also, in Dhurandhar credits, a mention of Doctor being played by YG has fueled the speculations of Yami Gautam reprising her role from Uri in Dhurandhar 2. Dhurandhar 2 will release worldwide on March 19, with selected paid previews on March 18.

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