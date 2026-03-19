Dhurandhar 2: Who is Bade Sahab? Neither Salman Khan nor Emraan Hashmi, but this actor plays Dawood Ibrahim in Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film

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Dhurandhar The Revenge finally answers the big question- Who is Bade Sahab? He's none other than the most wanted criminal, Dawood Ibrahim. But who's playing the infamous gangster? Read on to know more.
Dhurandhar The Revenge has finally been released with much anticipation, and box office history is rewritten by Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's latest film. The audience has loved it, and they're storming the cinemas to catch the ultimate spy espionage thriller. Ever since Part One was released, the biggest question that kept the moviegoers intrigued was: Who is Bade Sahab? The mysterious figure was mentioned throughout Dhurandhar, and the anticipation around the character was unprecedented. Dhurandhar The Revenge has finally revealed the Bade Sahab, and you'll be shocked to learn about it.
Who is Bade Sahab?
In Dhurandhar The Revenge, Bade Sahab, the most influential overlord, is none other than the notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The mastermind behind the Bombay 1993 blasts, India's most wanted criminal, Dawood, is the Bade Sahab of the Dhurandhar universe. However, Dawood is shown bedridden, in severe pain, and under constant medical supervision.
Also read: Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar change Bollywood forever, bring bloody entertaining film, blends emotions with gruesome action
Who plays Dawood Ibrahim in Dhurandhar 2?
Before the film's release, there were rumours that Emraan Hashmi or Salman Khan was most likely to play Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2. Neither Emraan nor Salman, but the actor who plays Dawood is Danish Iqubal. Danish Iqubal's name also appeared in Dhurandhar Part One credits, and eagle-eyed netizens noticed, leading to speculations that he's playing Bade Sahab.
Who is Danish Iqubal
Danisha Iqubal is an NSD graduate actor and director, working in series and movies. His recent works include Nana Patekar's Sankalp, Yami Gautam's Haq, Faraaz, The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, Aakhri Sach, and Maharani. He has also written Sadho (2019) and Grand Festival (2006). As a director, he helmed only one film, Sadho.
With Dhurandhar The Revenge, Danish has entered the list of actors who nailed the role of Dawood Ibrahim, including Emraan Hashmi (Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai), Rishi Kapoor (D-Day), and Ajay Devgn (Company).