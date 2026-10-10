Dhurandhar 2 to receive Grammy Award? Makers of Ranveer Singh film submit soundtrack across 9 categories

Arijit Singh’s song Phir Se has been submitted in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category. The entire soundtrack of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has also been submitted for Best Compilation Soudtrack for Visual Media. Read about which other songs have been submitted in which categories below.

After entertaining movie buffs in theatres, Ranveer Singh-led Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now making a bid for recognition at the Grammy Awards, with its soundtrack submitted for consideration in multiple categories at the 69th edition of the awards, scheduled to take place in 2027. The film's music, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has been submitted by T-Series and B62 Studios across nine categories. The makers shared the update on their social media channels on Friday, October 9, announcing their Grammy campaign. Sharing the news, the makers wrote, "DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY consideration. Thank you for all the love."

Phir Se, Aari Aari, Jaiye Sajna submitted at Grammys 2027

Arijit Singh’s song Phir Se has been submitted in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category. Aari Aari, featuring Bombay Rockers, Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas, Reble, Token and Sudhir Yaduvanshi, is in contention for Best Asian Pop Music Performance. The campaign also includes Jaan Se Guzarte Hai and Kanhaiyya in the Best Global Music Performance category. Jaiye Sajana, featuring Jasmine Sandlas and Satinder Sartaaj, has been submitted for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Other entries include Destiny - Mann Atkeya in the Best Rap Performance category, Vaari Jaavan for Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Hum Pyaar Karne Wale for Best Remixed Recording. The entire soundtrack of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has also been submitted for Best Compilation Soudtrack for Visual Media.

DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your 2027 GRAMMY consideration in the Best Global Music Performance, Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Remixed Recording, Best Rap Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written For Visual Media & Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media categories. Check the link below for more details. #ForYourConsideration #Grammys #RecordingAcademy #FYC https://t.co/huzbJe7ZHk — B62 Studios (@B62Studios) October 10, 2026

About Grammy Awards 2027

The official nominees for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards will be announced by the Recording Academy on November 16, 2026, and the main awards ceremony will be held on February 7, 2027, live at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The host of Grammys 2027 hasn't been announced yet.

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