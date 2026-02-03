FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited appoints Vignesh Waman Poojari as Chief Financial Officer

Gautam Adani's Adani Group partners wth Italy's Leonardo days after Brazil's Embraer deal; what is it about?

8 Congress MPs suspended amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi quoting ex-Army chief Naravane's book

Dhurandhar 2 teaser X review: Netizens are disappointed with Ranveer Singh's sequel, say 'Aditya Dhar ne chuna laga diya'

Elon Musk's X raided by prosecutors in Paris over algorithm and content complaints

IND vs PAK: Will Team India travel to Colombo despite Pakistan's boycott call for group stage clash?

UGC NET December 2025 result expected soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know how to check scorecard and cut-off marks

Dehradun Bus Accident: 3 killed, several injured as HRTC bus carrying 30 passengers plunges into gorge; Rescue operation underway

India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget: The geo-economic and geopolitical importance

The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock and surprise

Dhurandhar 2 teaser X review: Netizens are disappointed with Ranveer Singh's sequel, say 'Aditya Dhar ne chuna laga diya'

The teaser for Dhurandhar 2 or Dhurandhar: The Revenge came across as a downer as the makers have simply used the end credits sequence of the first part. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel is led by Ranveer Singh and also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 04:10 PM IST

The highly anticipated teaser of Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was unveiled on Tuesday. Ranveer Singh's titular character of Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy infiltrating the criminal nexus of ISI and Pakistan underworld is seen in his full glory. The 72-seconds clip, filled with extreme violence, gore, explosions and gunshots, also gives a glimpse of other characters - Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal from ISI, Sanjay Dutt's Karachi cop SP Chaudhary Aslam, and R Madhavan's IB Cheif Ajay Sanyal. Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 is written and directed by Aditya Dhar.

However, the teaser came across as a downer as the makers have simply used the post-credits sequence of the first part. Netizens shared their disappointment on X, stating that they have already seen the Dhurandhar 2 teaser at the end of Dhurandhar. One of them wrote, "Aditya Dhar ne chuna laga diya", while another added, "Yeh toh bahut bada scam kar diya." "Dhokha hua humare saath", read another comment. One cybercitizen said, "So the post-credit scene is now being sold as a Dhurandhar 2 teaser? That's disappointing", while another shared, "Dhar bhaiya ne acha April Fool banaya hai."

Dhurandhar turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema as it grossed over Rs 1300 crore worldwide and earned over Rs 875 crore net in India, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and the second highest-grossing Hindi film globally. While the first part was only released in Hindi, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released in five Indian languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam, and will take off from where the first part ended.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will clash at the box office with Toxic, led by Yash and co-starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the period gangster drama grabbed headlines after its first look sparked controversy over a sex scene. Adding to the crowded release slate, the action drama Dacoit, led by Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, Dacoit is also slated to arrive in cinemas on March 19.

READ | Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait: AI reimagines Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar with South stars

