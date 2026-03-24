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Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan

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Dhurandhar 2: Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari slams makers for showing Atiq Ahmed's links with Pakistan-ISI, says 'they can throw up any name in the air'

Atif Ahmed's character in Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is based on the real life UP politician and former gangster Atiq Ahmed, who was shot dead on live TV in 2023. In the film, Atif is shown to be working alongside Pakistan's ISI and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 06:00 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar 2: Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari slams makers for showing Atiq Ahmed's links with Pakistan-ISI, says 'they can throw up any name in the air'
Real-life Atiq Ahmed and Dhurandhar 2's Atif Ahmed
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Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been the talk of the town ever since it hit the theatres on March 19. While the Ranveer Singh-starrer has smashed several box office records, it also sparked debate among audiences, particularly for the portrayal of several real-life events in the film. Ever since the release of the film, there is a certain section of people who believe that the character named Atif Ahmed is based on the real life UP politician and former gangster Atiq Ahmed, who was shot dead in 2023. In the film, the character of Atif is shown to be working alongside Pakistan's ISI and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Amid the growing controversy, Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari hit out at the makers of Dhurandhar 2 for cashing in on a real life individual to earn money at the box office. Speaking to ANI, Afzal said, "I have not watched that film. Film industry comes with their own stories. The screenplay is not based on true incidents. They issue a disclaimer. But they only think about how their film will succeed. When they want to avail benefit, sell film tickets and get relief from government, they can throw up any name in the air. They portrayed Atiq Ahmed's character and perhaps declared him an ISI agent. He is no more. But those who are still alive have made up a false 'baikunth' here and executed crime with Dawood Ibrahim by his side. No film is being made on them. So, the public can understand all of this."

Dhurandhar 2 also blends several other real-life events with its fictional storyline, including the 2016 demonetisation, when the Indian government withdrew the legal tender status of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. The film is being labelled "propaganda" for showing how PM Modi-led government undertook the demonetisation step to stop terror financing from Pakistan's ISI in India.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar: The Revenge also sees Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil reprising their roles from the first part Dhurandhar released in 2025. Dhurandhar earned Rs 895 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1300 crore worldwide. Within just five days of its release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected over Rs 500 crore net in India and minted over Rs 850 crore gross globally.

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