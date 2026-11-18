Dhurandhar 2 received zero nominations at 2027 Grammy Awards despite submitting its music across nine categories. Varuvaaiy, composed by Devan Ekambaram, has become the first Tamil song to earn a Grammy nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has failed to secure a single nomination at the 69th Grammy Awards despite submitting its music across nine categories. Meanwhile, Varuvaaiy, a contemporary interpretation of a devotional poem by Tamil poet and social reformer Subramania Bharati, has become the first Tamil song to receive a Grammy nomination.

Dhurandhar 2 misses out on Grammy nominations

The music of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, was submitted for consideration across nine categories, including Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Best Song Written for Visual Media for Phir Se, Best Global Music Performance for Jaan Se Guzarte Hain and Kanhaiyya, and Best Asian Pop Music Performance for Aari Aari. Other submissions included Jaiye Sajana, Vaari Jaavan, Destiny – Mann Atkeya and Hum Pyaar Karne Wale. However, none of the entries made it to the final nominations.

Varuvaaiy is nominated in Best Global Music Performance category

Composed by Indian-American musician Devan Ekambaram, Varuvaaiy features vocals by Subhiksha Rangarajan, popularly known as Susha. The song has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category. Bharati's poem, written over a century ago, is a devotional composition dedicated to Lord Krishna, invoking him to descend into the human intellect and destroy evil.

Devan announced the nomination on Instagram, calling it a special moment for Tamil music and Bharati's work. "Not only for me and @sushasings, but this is such a special moment because it's the very 1st Tamil Song to ever be nominated and am so happy it's a BHARATHIAR song," he wrote. The composer also expressed excitement at receiving his first Grammy nomination alongside international musicians such as Angélique Kidjo, Pharrell Williams, Shakira and Burna Boy. He said he had been creating independent Tamil music since 1998 and that the recognition was particularly meaningful as a composer and producer.

Who are Devan Ekambaram and Susha?

Devan has been associated with the South Indian music industry since the late 1990s. He made his playback singing debut with O Maria in director Kathir's 1999 film Kadhalar Dhinam, composed by AR Rahman. He has lent his voice to more than 500 film soundtracks across Tamil and other South Indian languages. Susha is trained in Carnatic classical music and studied jazz at the University of Toronto. Her music explores the intersection of Indian classical music, jazz and contemporary sounds.

Grammy Awards 2027 date and venue

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

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