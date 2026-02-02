Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar drop major cryptic hint about teaser release date and time

Dhurandhar 2 teaser will most likely drop tomorrow, February 3, at 12:12 pm. Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, the much-awaited sequel is slated to release on March 19 and will clash at the box office with Yash's Toxic. Dhurandhar had its OTT release on Netflix on January 30.

After the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar 2 is undoubtedly the most awaited film in Indian cinema. The Aditya Dhar-directed sequel brings back Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in their popular roles from the first instalment. Akshaye Khanna, whose character died in the climax of Dhurandhar, is also set to return through pivotal flashback sequences.

As the anticipation for Dhurandhar 2 continues to rise, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar took to their Instagram Stories on Monday, February 2, and just wrote, "Tomorrow 12:12", hinting that the teaser for Dhurandhar 2 will most likely drop on Tuesday, February 3, at 12:12 pm. The sequel is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on March 19, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Chaitra Navratri festivities.

Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar not only ranked among the biggest Indian blockbusters but also became a nationwide cultural moment. The spy thriller sparked widespread debate over its political subtext, fuelled viral memes and reels, and witnessed thunderous audience reactions across platforms for over a month. The continues to run in theatres in its ninth week, even after it began streaming on the OTT giant Netflix from January 30.

Dhurandhar grossed over Rs 1300 crore worldwide and earned over Rs 875 crore net in India, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and the second highest-grossing Hindi film globally. After its staggering box-office, the makers are expanding the sequel's scale. The second part will now release as a full-fledged pan-India project, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages alongside the original Hindi version.





Dhurandhar 2 will face stiff box office competition from Toxic, led by Yash and co-starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the period gangster drama grabbed headlines after its first look sparked controversy over a sex scene. Adding to the crowded release slate, the action drama Dacoit, led by Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, Dacoit is also slated to arrive in cinemas on March 19.

