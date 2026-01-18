Dhurandhar 2: Ram Gopal Varma says Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's sequel will be 'biggest multi-starrer in history of cinema'

Read on to know why Ram Gopal Varma has called Dhurandhar 2 "the biggest multi-starrer ever in the history of cinema." The much-awaited sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, releases on March 19, and will clash at the box office with Yash's Toxic and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 has become the most-awaited film in Indian cinema. The sequel will see Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera reprising their famous roles from the first part, and even though Akshaye Khanna gets killed in the Dhurandhar climax, he will return in the key flashback sequences. The 2025 spy thriller not just became one of the biggest Indian blockbusters, it also became a nationwide phenomenon with debates around its propagands, hilarious reels, and thunderous audiences reactions dominating the social media for more than a month. In fact, the first part is still running in theatres in its seventh week.

Ram Gopal Varma calls Dhurandhar 2 "biggest multi-starrer ever"

Now, acclaimed veteren filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has said that Dhurandhar 2 will be the "biggest multi-starrer ever in the history of cinema." The Satya director has showered praises on the film's performances and Aditya Dhar's direction multiple times ever since the first part hit theatres on December 5. On Sunday, January 18, Varma took to his X handle and wrote, "Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi starrer ever in the history of cinema because each and every character in the 1st film has become enormously huge in the audiences mind, in terms of both their value and impact, which is what true stardom is really about. In the 1st part the characters could have been small or big but now all of them have become giant super stars and hence #Dhurandhar2 will be the BIGGEST MULTI STARRER ever."

Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi starrer ever, in the history of cinema , because each and every character in the 1st film has become enormously huge in the audiences mind , in terms of both their value and impact , which is what true stardom is really about

— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2026

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 goes pan-India

Dhurandhar 2 will release in theatres worldwide on March 19, aligned with the festive celebrations of Eid, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Chaitra Navratri. After the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, that grossed Rs 1300 crore worldwide and Rs 875 crore in India despite releasing only in Hindi, the makers are upping the ante for the sequel. The upcoming film will now go truly pan-India, releasing in dubbed Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions alongside the original Hindi, aiming for an even bigger box-office spectacle.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 vs Yash's Toxic vs Adivi Sesh's Dacoit

The sequel will clash at the box office with the period gangster drama Toxic, which is headlined by Yash and also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth. The first look of the Geetu Mohandas directorial, unveiled earlier this month on the KGF star's birthday, has already caused a huge controversy with a sex scene. Adding to the crowded release slate, the action drama Dacoit, led by Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, Dacoit is also slated to arrive in cinemas on March 19.

