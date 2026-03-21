Dhurandhar 2: Ram Gopal Varma says Aditya Dhar film has 'changed people's mindset', it will give rise to 'new crop of directors'

When asked about fans pointing out similarities between Satya and Dhurandhar in many reels on social media, Ram Gopal Varma said every filmmaker gets inspired by the work of their predecessors.

Comparing Dhurandhar to his cult classic Satya, Ram Gopal Varma says he feels glad that the 1998 gangster drama served as the baseline for Aditya Dhar who, he believes, has changed the grammar of commercial filmmaking. Varma has been effusive in his praise for Dhar, who has written, directed and co-produced Dhurandhar and its follow-up Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The second part of the Ranveer Singh-starrer released in theatres on March 19 and already collected more than Rs 145 crore net in India on its opening day.

"Dhurandar is not just a film, it changed the grammar, it changed people's mindset. It will definitely give rise to a new crop of directors, taking this as a benchmark," Varma told PTI in an interview. The filmmaker is known for revolutionising the gangster genre with Satya, a Mumbai-set crime drama that redefined realism in Hindi cinema and introduced a character-driven narrative. The film featured J D Chakravarthy, Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla and Urmila Matondkar.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller in which an Indian agent, Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari, goes deep undercover inside Karachi's criminal underworld and then works to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The narrative draws on the backdrop of real events including the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

"In today's directors, after having seen Dhurandhar I feel he (Aditya) is way up. I remember telling Aditya about how he has managed to up the whole thing of what I started with Satya. If Satya is one, then I would say Dhurandhar is 10x. I told him all this," said Varma, also known for 90s and early 2000s crime dramas such as Shiva, Rangeela, Company, and Sarkar franchise.

When asked about fans pointing out similarities between Satya and Dhurandhar in many reels on social media, Varma said every filmmaker gets inspired by the work of their predecessors. "Satya also took it from The Godfather. Everyone will take it from somewhere, that is a part of being a filmmaker," he said, adding he is rather impressed with the man who posted the reel.

R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi returned for the second part, which is produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The music and background score for the Dhurandhar saga is composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The first part earned Rs 875 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1300 crore worldwide.

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