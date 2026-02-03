Dhurandhar 2 poster: Ranveer Singh to take 'bloody' revenge from Pakistan, declares 'bigadne ka waqt aa gaya hai', teaser will be out on...

Ranveer Singh dropped the first poster of the highly-anticipated Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and annouced the teaser timing, leaving fans excited.

After creating history with Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh is geared up to shatter the box office once again with Dhurandhar Part 2: The Revenge. On Tuesday, Ranveer Singh dropped the first poster of Dhurandhar 2 (titled- Dhurandhar: The Revenge) on his social media, and announced the teaser release timing. Dhurandhar Part One, which was released on December 5, 2025, is still running strong at the box office. Even after the OTT release at Netflix, and the Border 2 wave. The film has grossed Rs 1,347 worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film and Indian film of that year. Dhurandhar proved to be a smashing comeback of Ranveer Singh from a lull phase, putting him back on the map of A-listers.

With Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh declares WAR!

Ahead of the teaser drop, Singh dropped the first major asset of the film, a poster that looks 'bloody good'. In the movie poster, Ranveer as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, is seen standing centre-frame in a black trench coat with his hair loose under a rain of blood, hinting at a gory, violent revenge from Pakistan's extremists. Singh shared the poster with an ultimatum, "Ab bigadne ka waqt aa gaya hai." This reply is a reference to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist who mocks R Madhavan's Ajay Sanyal in Part One. In the opening sequence, during the negotiations for Kandhar Hijacking, one of the terrorists challenged Ajay and said, "Pados mein rehte hai. Gudde bhar ka jor laga lo, aur bigaad lo jo bigaad sakte ho."

About Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

Written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios, Dhruandhar 2: The Revenge releases in theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. Unlike the previous part, Dhurandhar 2 will be a pan-India release with different languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.