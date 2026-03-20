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Dhurandhar 2: Politicians slam Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film, criticise it for spreading 'hatred', glorifying PM Modi's 'foolish decisions'

Amid the record-breaking collection, politicians slammed Dhurandhar: The Revenge for celebrating 'foolish decisions' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including demonetisation.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 02:47 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar 2: Politicians slam Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film, criticise it for spreading 'hatred', glorifying PM Modi's 'foolish decisions'
Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar The Revenge
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Dhurandhar The Revenge has released to bumper response, and within a day of its release, the film is hailed as the biggest blockbuster of 2026. However, not everyone agrees with the film or its politics, and among them is Waris Pathan, national spokesperson of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Waris confirmed that he has not seen the movie, but a film should be made for knowledge and entertainment, and not for propagating hatred. He further claimed that Dhurandhar targets a community, and such films "vitiate the atmosphere"

Waris Pathan on Dhurandhar 2

Sharing his views on Dhurandhar 2, Waris added, "I have not seen the movie. But I believe that when you make a film, it should be for knowledge and entertainment... But there are a few people in our country who make such propaganda films to earn some money. They show only hatred against one particular community... Such films are made to vitiate the atmosphere," he told ANI.

Dhurandhar is glorifying the foolish decision of PM Modi

Even Congress MP Imran Masood slammed Dhurandhar and added, "Who will watch this nonsense? Who will believe this? Modi ji announced demonetisation, and it broke the backbone of the country's economy. The country suffered due to such foolish decisions of Modi ji. You are glorifying it...If you want to glorify something, show how Indira ji responded to Nixon," he said.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Who is Bade Sahab? Neither Salman Khan nor Emraan Hashmi, but this actor plays Dawood Ibrahim in Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film

They are use art to spread propaganda: Hannan Mollah

Hannan Mollah of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said Dhurandhar is an attempt to use art "to spread propaganda". He said, "I haven't watched the film... There is a publicity hidden behind the art. Art and culture used to be a light to humanity, but these days, they are being used for a purpose. They are using the art to spread propaganda with films like The Kashmir Files and all... People like to watch action films, that's alright, but it intends to spread propaganda." 

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh-starrer becomes biggest Hindi film in 113 years, mints Rs 236 crore worldwide

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Viral video: Ranveer Singh recreates Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA, dances to iconic song, but Saumya Tandon slaps him
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