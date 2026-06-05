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Dhurandhar 2 OTT release X review: Netizens demand National Award for Ranveer Singh, call him 'GOAT actor' after Aditya Dhar's blockbuster starts streaming on JioHotstar

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release X review: Netizens call Ranveer Singh 'GOAT actor'

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Dhurandhar 2 OTT release X review: Netizens demand National Award for Ranveer Singh, call him 'GOAT actor' after Aditya Dhar's blockbuster starts streaming on JioHotstar

After its OTT release on JioHotstar, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has found a new audience online, sparking fresh conversations around Ranveer Singh's remarkable portrayal of Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 04:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release X review: Netizens demand National Award for Ranveer Singh, call him 'GOAT actor' after Aditya Dhar's blockbuster starts streaming on JioHotstar
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2
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As Dhurandhar: The Revenge made its much-awaited OTT debut on JioHotstar after its digital premiere on June 4 and streaming release on June 5, audiences are once again revisiting and celebrating Ranveer Singh's powerhouse performance in the blockbuster duology directed by Aditya Dhar. Months after its record-breaking theatrical run, Dhurandhar 2 has found a new audience online, sparking fresh conversations around Ranveer's remarkable portrayal of Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Netizens have been applauding Ranveer's commanding screen presence, emotional intensity, striking physical transformation, and the effortless way he has brought two vastly different characters to life. The renewed appreciation has been so overwhelming that many X users have called his performance one of the finest in recent years, with several even demanding a National Award for Singh.

Netizens laud Ranveer Singh's performance as Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi

One X user wrote, "Ranveer Singh deserves the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Dhurandhar The Revenge. His acting was extraordinary, and many believe that no other actor could have delivered such a powerful performance. He brought unmatched intensity, emotion, and screen presence to the role."

Another added, "OTT pe dekhke bhi wahi goosebumps aa rahe hain. Hamza is easily one of Ranveer Singh's greatest performances. GOAT Actor, GOAT Performance." "Aaj phir se dekha aur ek baat clear hai — nobody could've pulled off Hamza the way Ranveer did. Ranveer Singh brother you have killed it. Dhurandhar 2 fever all over again", read another post.

Heaping praise on Singh, another netizen shared, "Dhurandhar The Revenge on OTT in India finally. The more you watch it, the more you appreciate Ranveer Singh's craft. Every expression, every pause, every dialogue lands with precision...Nobody can do what he has done in this franchise as Hamza & Jaskirat."

About Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge

Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5, 2025, while its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, hit cinemas on March 19 this year. The blockbuster two-part saga features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles. Both films collectively grossed over Rs 3,000 crore worldwide, making the Dhurandhar franchise the first Indian film series to cross this landmark milestone.

READ | Dhurandhar: Composer Shashwat Sachdev generates Rs 325 crore for Indian music ecosystem through Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster duology

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