Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Not Netflix, but JioHotstar to stream Ranveer Singh's film, poster reveals major hint of OTT swap

After Netflix suffered a backlash over alleged censorship on Dhurandhar, the makers of Dhurandhar Part 2 have annouced that the seqeul would be stream exclusively by JioHotstar.

Dhurandhar 2, also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is ready to change the box office rules forever. Before Ranveer Singh's film's teaser crashes the internet, the makers have announced a major change related to OTT streaming. Dhurandhar Part One is currently streaming on Netflix. But Dhurandhar: The Revenge won't be streamed by the same OTT giant. Yes, Netflix couldn't acquire the digital rights of Dhurandhar 2, and the platform won't be screening the sequel. Dhurandhar 2 will release on March 19, 2026, and after another record-breaking, historic run at the box office, the movie will be available for OTT streaming on JioHotstar.

How JioHotstar is confirmed as the streaming partner of Dhurandhar 2

If you check the poster closely, at the bottom left, you'll see the logos of Star Gold and JioHotstar. This confirms that the movie will be streamed on the mentioned platform, and the satellite premiere will also happen on the said channel. Unlike last time, Jio Studios, the producers of Dhurandhar, have decided not to let go of the digital rights and give it to the in-house platform- JioHotstar. This is a loss for Netflix, but a huge gain for JioHotstar.

Even music rights of Dhurandhar 2 has now gone to...

The Part One music rights were with Saregama, but Dhurandhar Part 2's music rights are with T-Series. The teaser announcement has also come from T-Series, and it will be unveiled on its official YouTube channel. With T-Series holding the rights, the second instalment featuring other popular catalogue songs will be owned by the label. This is a big shift by the makers.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will continue the saga from Part One, with Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, becoming the Sher-E-Baloch, ruling Lyari and then Karachi, while hunting down India's enemies, and striking them off from his mission's diary. Dhurandhar 2 also stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R Madhavan in key roles.