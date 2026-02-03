FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget: The geo-economic and geopolitical importance

The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock and surprise

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Gautam Adani's Adani Group soar after India-US trade deal, know reasons in 5 points

India-US Trade Deal: Has Delhi opened the agriculture sector to American companies?

Amid linkup rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur says this about love and relationships: ‘Love is a...'

Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh unleashes mayhem as Sher-E-Baloch, makers play smart, didn't reveal more than Dhurandhar's post-credit scene

Supreme Court warns Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta to quit India

India's big trade deal win: US, European Union lower tariffs; '2 deals in 2 weeks', What's the catch?

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Not Netflix, but JioHotstar to stream Ranveer Singh's film, poster reveals major hint of OTT swap

Amaal Mallik exposes Bollywood makers exploiting music composers, reveals Sooraj Dooba Hain earned Rs 70 crore, but he got only...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget: The geo-economic and geopolitical importance

India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget

The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock and surprise

The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock

Amid linkup rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur says this about love and relationships: ‘Love is a...'

Amid linkup rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur says this about love

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars

AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati

Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events

Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Not Netflix, but JioHotstar to stream Ranveer Singh's film, poster reveals major hint of OTT swap

After Netflix suffered a backlash over alleged censorship on Dhurandhar, the makers of Dhurandhar Part 2 have annouced that the seqeul would be stream exclusively by JioHotstar.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 11:45 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Not Netflix, but JioHotstar to stream Ranveer Singh's film, poster reveals major hint of OTT swap
Dhurandhar Part 2 Revenge
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dhurandhar 2, also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is ready to change the box office rules forever. Before Ranveer Singh's film's teaser crashes the internet, the makers have announced a major change related to OTT streaming. Dhurandhar Part One is currently streaming on Netflix. But Dhurandhar: The Revenge won't be streamed by the same OTT giant. Yes, Netflix couldn't acquire the digital rights of Dhurandhar 2, and the platform won't be screening the sequel. Dhurandhar 2 will release on March 19, 2026, and after another record-breaking, historic run at the box office, the movie will be available for OTT streaming on JioHotstar. 

How JioHotstar is confirmed as the streaming partner of Dhurandhar 2

If you check the poster closely, at the bottom left, you'll see the logos of Star Gold and JioHotstar. This confirms that the movie will be streamed on the mentioned platform, and the satellite premiere will also happen on the said channel. Unlike last time, Jio Studios, the producers of Dhurandhar, have decided not to let go of the digital rights and give it to the in-house platform- JioHotstar.  This is a loss for Netflix, but a huge gain for JioHotstar. 

Even music rights of Dhurandhar 2 has now gone to...

The Part One music rights were with Saregama, but Dhurandhar Part 2's music rights are with T-Series. The teaser announcement has also come from T-Series, and it will be unveiled on its official YouTube channel. With T-Series holding the rights, the second instalment featuring other popular catalogue songs will be owned by the label. This is a big shift by the makers. 

About Dhurandhar 2 

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will continue the saga from Part One, with Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, becoming the Sher-E-Baloch, ruling Lyari and then Karachi, while hunting down India's enemies, and striking them off from his mission's diary. Dhurandhar 2 also stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R Madhavan in key roles.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget: The geo-economic and geopolitical importance
India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget
The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock and surprise
The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Gautam Adani's Adani Group soar after India-US trade deal, know in 5 points
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Gautam Adani's Adani Group soar, here's why
India-US Trade Deal: Has Delhi opened the agriculture sector to American companies?
India-US Trade Deal: Has Delhi opened the agriculture sector to American compani
Amid linkup rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur says this about love and relationships: ‘Love is a...'
Amid linkup rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur says this about love
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars
AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight against Pakistan Army
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's Vivienne Westwood; best and worst dressed celebs
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement