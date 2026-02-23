Dhurandhar 2 mystery solved: Emraan Hashmi plays Bade Sahab? This accidently leak drops major hint of big baddie in Ranveer Singh's film

Tejas crash: HAL clarifies 'minor technical issue on ground, no airborne accident'
BOLLYWOOD
After breaking several box office records with Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, along with Rakesh Bedi, will return in cinemas with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Aditya Dhar's directorial will release in cinemas on March 19, 2026, with the OG cast and new additions. One of the biggest mysteries of Dhurandhar was who is Bade Sahab? The biggest target on Jaskirat Singh Rangi alias Hamza Ali Mazari's hitlist. After eliminating Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna), Hamza has other targets, including Bade Sahab.
Also read; Viral video: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, Robert Downey Jr as Major Iqbal, Jason Momoa as SP Aslam win internet
After Dhurandhar became a pop culture phenomenon, several fan theories, easter eggs, and potential plot points for the sequel have been widely discussed online. While many have speculated whether it’s a codename for Dawood Ibrahim or Maulana Masood Azhar, there is also intense speculation about its casting. But now, a stray Letterboxd entry may have spoiled it.
Emraan Hashmi is Bade Sahab?
Dhurandhar 2's Letterboxd page jotted down the cast and crew, with many of the main cast from Part 1 returning, including Ranveer, Arjun, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi, who are reprising their roles. Some newer additions include Raj Zutshi, rumoured to be playing a Pakistani general. Yami Gautam is also rumoured to be doing a cameo in the film. But the biggest surprise is Emraan Hashmi. The platform lists him among the main cast of Dhurandhar 2, without any details on the character he's playing.
Netizens are convinced that Emraan Hashmi is playing Bade Sahab
This leak has led to speculation among the moviegoers that Emraan could be the mysterious Bade Sahab. One Redditor said, “Damn, it’s just Emraan Hashmi’s world, and we are just living in it.” Another netizen wrote, "Omggg Emraan is a good casting, I always found him talented….watched Haq recently and found him equally good in the movie (Yami was of course magnificent)."
However, it has to be considered that, as with IMDb, Letterboxd is a public platform that is open for edits by the public. Which means that Emraan Hashmi's mention in the cast is not necessarily added by the film’s team. A social media user echoed the same, "They won’t spoil such a big reveal by giving it away on a public platform." Dhurandhar 2 will release in cinemas on March 19, 2026.