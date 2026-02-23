Dhurandhar 2 mystery solved: Emraan Hashmi plays Bade Sahab? This accidently leak drops major hint of big baddie in Ranveer Singh's film

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tejas crash: HAL clarifies 'minor technical issue on ground, no airborne accident'

Farhan Akhtar reveals why he backed Manipuri film Boong after its historic win at BAFTA Awards 2026: 'It just felt right'

The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh defends film against propaganda claims: 'I will quit filmmaking if...'

Bengaluru Horror: Teenage college girl accuses Instagram friends of gangrape, forced feeding of intoxicating substance

'Came out with overconfidence': Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Team India after crushing defeat against South Africa in Super 8

O'Romeo box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri-starrer Vishal Bhardwaj film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Zareen Khan cancels her Islamic birthday celebration in Ramadan 2026: 'Please keep my Mom in your prayers'

India urges nationals to leave Islamic State over US-Iran military escalation fears

Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma gets trolled, video of clapping after all-rounder's dismissal goes viral

SIR in Tamil Nadu: EC publishes final electoral rolls; 4.2 lakh names dropped; here's how to check your name

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tejas crash: HAL clarifies 'minor technical issue on ground, no airborne accident'

Tejas crash: HAL clarifies 'minor technical issue on ground'

Farhan Akhtar reveals why he backed Manipuri film Boong after its historic win at BAFTA Awards 2026: 'It just felt right'

Farhan Akhtar reveals why he backed Boong after its win at BAFTA Awards 2026

The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh defends film against propaganda claims: 'I will quit filmmaking if...'

The Kerala Story 2 director KN Singh defends film against propaganda claims

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend

Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics

Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidharth; famous celebrity destination weddings hosted in Rajasthan

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidhart

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar 2 mystery solved: Emraan Hashmi plays Bade Sahab? This accidently leak drops major hint of big baddie in Ranveer Singh's film

After breaking several box office records with Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, along with Rakesh Bedi, will return in cinemas with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Aditya Dhar's directorial will release in cinemas on March 19, 2026, with the OG cast and new additions. One of the biggest mysteries of Dhurandhar was who is Bade Sahab? The biggest target on Jaskirat Singh Rangi alias Hamza Ali Mazari's hitlist. After eliminating Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna), Hamza has other targets, including Bade Sahab. 

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 02:49 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar 2 mystery solved: Emraan Hashmi plays Bade Sahab? This accidently leak drops major hint of big baddie in Ranveer Singh's film
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2, Emraan Hashmi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After breaking several box office records with Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, along with Rakesh Bedi, will return in cinemas with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Aditya Dhar's directorial will release in cinemas on March 19, 2026, with the OG cast and new additions. One of the biggest mysteries of Dhurandhar was who is Bade Sahab? The biggest target on Jaskirat Singh Rangi alias Hamza Ali Mazari's hitlist. After eliminating Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna), Hamza has other targets, including Bade Sahab. 

Also read; Viral video: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, Robert Downey Jr as Major Iqbal, Jason Momoa as SP Aslam win internet

After Dhurandhar became a pop culture phenomenon, several fan theories, easter eggs, and potential plot points for the sequel have been widely discussed online. While many have speculated whether it’s a codename for Dawood Ibrahim or Maulana Masood Azhar, there is also intense speculation about its casting. But now, a stray Letterboxd entry may have spoiled it.

Emraan Hashmi is Bade Sahab? 

Dhurandhar 2's Letterboxd page jotted down the cast and crew, with many of the main cast from Part 1 returning, including Ranveer, Arjun, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi, who are reprising their roles. Some newer additions include Raj Zutshi, rumoured to be playing a Pakistani general. Yami Gautam is also rumoured to be doing a cameo in the film. But the biggest surprise is Emraan Hashmi. The platform lists him among the main cast of Dhurandhar 2, without any details on the character he's playing. 

image

Netizens are convinced that Emraan Hashmi is playing Bade Sahab

This leak has led to speculation among the moviegoers that Emraan could be the mysterious Bade Sahab. One Redditor said, “Damn, it’s just Emraan Hashmi’s world, and we are just living in it.” Another netizen wrote, "Omggg Emraan is a good casting, I always found him talented….watched Haq recently and found him equally good in the movie (Yami was of course magnificent)." 

However, it has to be considered that, as with IMDb, Letterboxd is a public platform that is open for edits by the public. Which means that Emraan Hashmi's mention in the cast is not necessarily added by the film’s team. A social media user echoed the same, "They won’t spoil such a big reveal by giving it away on a public platform." Dhurandhar 2 will release in cinemas on March 19, 2026. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tejas crash: HAL clarifies 'minor technical issue on ground, no airborne accident'
Tejas crash: HAL clarifies 'minor technical issue on ground'
Farhan Akhtar reveals why he backed Manipuri film Boong after its historic win at BAFTA Awards 2026: 'It just felt right'
Farhan Akhtar reveals why he backed Boong after its win at BAFTA Awards 2026
The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh defends film against propaganda claims: 'I will quit filmmaking if...'
The Kerala Story 2 director KN Singh defends film against propaganda claims
Bengaluru Horror: Teenage college girl accuses Instagram friends of gangrape, forced feeding of intoxicating substance
Bengaluru Horror: Teenage college girl accuses Instagram friends of gangrape
'Came out with overconfidence': Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Team India after crushing defeat against South Africa in Super 8
Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Team India after crushing defeat against Proteas
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidharth; famous celebrity destination weddings hosted in Rajasthan
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidhart
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Step inside ultra luxurious Udaipur venue with luxurious suites, villas, royal spa, infinity pool with 360-degree Aravalli views
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Step inside ultra luxurious venue
Alia Bhatt shines on her glamorous BAFTA 2026 debut with style and heartfelt speech, See viral pics
Alia Bhatt shines on her glamorous BAFTA 2026 debut with style and heartfelt
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement