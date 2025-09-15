Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar change Bollywood forever, bring bloody entertaining film, blends emotions with gruesome action

Dhurandhar The Revenge will turn theatres into stadiums, and people will enjoy the movie to the fullest. Aamir Khan's Dangal's nine-year-old record of being the highest-grossing Indian film with Rs 2000 crore is in danger.

Director: Aditya Dhar

Star cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi

Runtime: 3hr 49mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 4 stars

After killing Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna), Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), continues his quest to become the ultimate king of Karachi, to end the nexus of Pakistani terrorism, and to take the ultimate revenge by eliminating India's enemies, right in their territory.

The storyline of Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is a simple one-liner. But it's the magic of storytelling by master filmmaker Aditya Dhar that will make you invested from the word go. Despite being almost 4 hours long, you're invested in the events of the film, and that's a big win for the filmmaker. First things first, Dhurandhar 2 ups the ante. In terms of action, gore, violence, performances, and even the length, D2 is a valuable sequel. Dhar and his team deserve a pat on the back as they delivered the wholesome package of entertainment.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge serves as a prequel and sequel. The movie starts with innocent, ambitious, and patriotic Jaskirat Singh Rangi, rejoicing in happy moments with his family in Punjab. His life changes with a tragedy, and he goes on a rampage, which leads him to Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan), and Singh becomes Sanyal's Dhurandhar. After eliminating Rehman, Jaskirat smartly plants his moves to become the King of Lyari and the next Sher-E-Baloch. Jaskirat has a hitlist, with Bade Saab, Major Iqbal, and other extremists. Will he be able to kill them all and escape from there alive? It is best reserved for experiencing on the biggest screen.

Dhurandhar was a clutter-breaker, an all-time blockbuster. Dhurandhar The Revenge will change Bollywood forever. It will easily surpass Dhuandhar's lifetime in a short span and will write new pages of history, setting an example that will be almost impossible to break. The movie is loaded with gruesome action set pieces that might even disturb a few audience members. Uzair Baloch (Danish Pandor), behading a person, and playing football with his mutated head, will haunt you even after the film ends. There are shots where violence goes on another level. Ranveer killing a dozen men with a hammer, swords, and rifles. Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal beating the hell out of Hamza, and the grand climax, stand out.

Speaking about technicality, the film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar. The man has changed the definition of masala entertainers. The fusion of real and reel is worth applauding. There are several references to real-life gangsters being killed by unknown men. Infamous criminals, including Abdul Rehman Makki, Syed Khalid Raza, Amarjit Singh, Muhammad Riyaz, Abu Qasim, and Imtiaz Alam, and their demise were mentioned.

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Filmmakers across India will take notes before working on their projects. Editing done by Ojas Gautam is super sharp. The edit is swift and demands pure attention. Speaking about music, unlike Dhurandhar, The Revenge failed in comparison. The remixed versions of Aari Aari, Tamma Tamma Loge and Hum Pyaar Karner Wale were well-timed. However, FA$LA's Dee Dee is no match for Fliperachi, and in this sequence, you'll miss Akshaye Khanna badly.

Speaking about the performances, Ranveer Singh will become the biggest superstar of 2026 and ultimately a huge threat to Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh, and Salman. Throughout the movie, Ranveer will impress you with his acting chops. The silent gaze, his scary wrath, bloodthirsty eyes, especially during the climax, and the emotionally charged moments, prove why Singh was always in the game, and he's here to stay to lead the pack for years.

Sara Arjun shows great improvement from Part One. She's not just a pretty face this time, but also a lethal weapon, waiting to explode. Sara's chemistry with Singh also takes a mature leap, and it just adds more value to the story. Arjun Rampal, the guy who played Major Iqbal, captures the screen and becomes a scene stealer. He's more menacing, dangerous, ruthless, and merciless than ever. His clash with Singh will receive maximum response from the cinema hall. Sanjay Dutt, the Baba of Bollywood, puts up another enjoyable performance. R Madhavan was such a delightful surprise. He has more scope in the film and acts as the anchor of Jaskirat and his entire unit. Apart from the main leads, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, Vivek Sinha and Rakesh Bedi prove their worth. Bedi will get maximum praise for his character. He brings the biggest twist, and you'll be shocked when it is revealed.

However, no film is perfect, and D2 has its share of shortcomings. Firstly, at times, D2 seems designed to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His speeches, the demonitisation, and the Uri attack have been mentioned from his POV. There are lines like 'Ek chaiwale ne hum sab ki phaad di hai'. This puts across a message of making PM Modi the messiah of the new India. The film's length is also concerning. After the third act (Chapter 7), the film could have been edited by 15 minutes, without testing your patience. Akshaye Khanna's swagger, his presence, and the aura of Rehman Dakait were missed. However, full marks to Arjun.

Overall, Dhurandhar The Revenge will turn theatres into stadiums, and people will enjoy the movie to the fullest, for its sheer storytelling. When it comes to movie collection, the sky will be the limit. Expect the box office to be changed like never before. Dangal's nine-year-old record of being the highest-grossing Indian film with Rs 2000 crore is in danger. Dhurandhar: The Revenge shouldn't be missed at any cost.