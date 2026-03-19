Dhurandhar 2 leaked: Despite Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam, Ranveer Singh's request, netizens upload crucial scenes on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter

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BOLLYWOOD
Netizens who want to increase their followers or wish to earn some views from YouTube have uploaded 5-6 minute scenes from Dhurandhar 2. Will the production house tighten the rope and monitor social media activities?
Dhurandhar The Revenge: It's been a few hours since Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 has started playing in cinemas, and it has already taken a historic start, rewriting box office rules with golden ink. Dhurandhar 2 is having a crazy hype, and thus, people are leaking the film right from the theatres. Before the release, Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, and even Yami Gautam requested netizens and fans not to give away spoilers. But the cybercitizens are keen to increase their followers and to earn some views or social media engagement.
Also read: Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar change Bollywood forever, bring bloody entertaining film, blends emotions with gruesome action
Netizens upload Dhurandhar 2 online
On Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter, internet users are uploading important scenes of 5-6 minutes on their social media pages. These videos are getting views, which is indirectly encouraging others to do the same. Since we're living in a digital space, an Insta story of a few seconds is acceptable and justified. We all tend to show off about watching a phenomenon on the big screen. But is it fair to leak the film online, just for some views and clicks?
Will the Dhurandhar 2 team take action?
It's high time for the production house to closely monitor social media activities, pull down, strike down such videos. This trend will increase over the weekend, and such videos are just spoiling the fun, killing the anticipation of a potential theatre-going audience. Aditya Dhar and team Dhurandhar should have made sure to tighten the social media and keep an eye out for such leaks right before the first show. We have shared one such video; there are several such videos uploaded on the internet. It's high time the production house takes strict action.
Dhurandhar The Revenge to fetch historic paid previews numbers
Owing to the unprecedented hype, Dhurandhar 2 paid previews started from the evening of March 18. The movie opened to packed houses, and late-night shows were going housefull. As a result, D2 has created history in paid previews. As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has nearly earned Rs 44 crore from just the paid previews. The film has already surpassed the opening of Dhurandhar, which had an opening of Rs 28 crore. Sky is the limit for Dhurandhar 2, and no one can predict how much the movie will earn on its first day.