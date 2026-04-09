Dhurandhar 2 lands in big trouble, Trimurti Films sued makers of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster for this reason, controversy explained

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BOLLYWOOD
After the 'script theft' row, Dhurandhar makers are now facing another legal trouble. Aditya Dhar has been sued by Trimurti Films for the 'unauthorised usage' of the song Trichi Topiwale in Ranveer Singh's blockbuster.
Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge may have earned over Rs 1600 crore worldwide, but it couldn't run away from controversy. After the allegation of 'script theft', now the production house Trimurti Films has sued the makers of Dhurandhar 2 for the unauthorised usage of the song 'Tirchi Topiwale'.
As Bar and Bench reported, Bollywood production company Trimurti Films, owned by filmmaker Rajiv Rai has filed a suit against filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s production house B62 Studios, claiming that the song Tirchi Topiwale from their blockbuster movie Tridev, has been used in the spy thriller without authorisation.