Dhurandhar 2 in trouble, Ranveer Singh's film hurts Sikhs' sentiments? Shiv Sena leader slams Aditya Dhar's movie for this reason

Amid the bumper, record-breaking collections of Dhurandhar 2, Shiv Sena's leader, Gurjyot Singh Keer, slammed the movie for the scene where R Madhavan recites a Gurabni verse while smoking.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is on a record-breaking spree, and amid the thunderous box office run, the film has landed in trouble. A scene in the film has become the topic of debate, with people calling it a distasteful attempt that 'hurt' the sentiments of people. Gurjyot Singh Keer, Shiv Sena leader, has called out the makers for the offensive use of Gurbani.

What is the problematic scene in Dhurandhar 2?

In the movie, Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan) is seen reciting a Gurbani verse to motivate Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh) for accepting the mission. When Jaskirat refuses to accept Ajay's Dhurandhar mission, saying that he has given up, and wishes to unite with Waheguru (almighty), the officer reminds him about the Sikhs' warrior spirit, and recites 'Soora So Pechaniye, Jo lade deen ke het. Purja purja kat mare, Kabhoo na chadde khet'. Madhavan recites this verse after he's seen smoking a cigarette.

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Gurjyot Singh Keer on Dhurandhar 2's scene

Gurjyot, on his Instagram, criticised the movie and demanded an apology from the makers. He wrote, "Portraying a character, played by R. Madhavan, speaking to Ranveer Singh while smoking a cigarette and reciting the sacred Gurbani 'Soora so pehchaniye jo lade deen ke het' from the Dasam Granth Sahib, authored by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, is deeply hurtful and unacceptable."

Gurjyot further explained the importance of the verse. He stressed that the Bani comes from the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and was written during a time when Sikhs and Hindus were facing persecution under Aurangzeb. He added, "This is not just dialogue. It is divine," and criticised the film for diluting the essence of the shabad casually for many believers. An official statement about the controversy is yet awaited from the makers.

About Dhurandhar The Revenge

Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film is the fastest Rs 300 crore, Rs 400 crore grosser, and wrote, "From the paid previews [Wednesday, 5 pm onwards] to Sunday, #Dhurandhar2 remains unstoppable, facing capacity issues at several locations despite round-the-clock screenings. And this is just the beginning of a record-smashing run. Dhurandhar 2 [Week 1] Wed [previews] + Thu 140 cr, Fri 81 cr, Sat 109 cr, Sun 113 cr. Total: Rs 443 crore. Note Hindi version only."