Dhurandhar 2 goes pan India, Ranveer Singh's sequel takes BIGGER jump, film to release in multiple languages including...

As Dhurandhar crossed Rs 900 crore mark, the makers of Ranveer Singh-starrer have changed their plans for its sequel. Dhurandhar 2 will now not be releasing only in Hindi.

The mega success of Dhurandhar has inspired the makers of Ranveer Singh-starrer to go ambitious. Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up to be the most anticipated film of 2026, arriving this Eid, bigger and truly pan-India. As per the official information provided by the representative of the production house, Jio Studios, Dhurandhar 2, which is arriving on Eid 2026 (March 19), will now be releasing not only in Hindi, but also in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking its five-language pan-India and global rollout.

The first instalment of Ranveer Singh-starrer was a Hindi-only release. Yet, it rewrote the box office history and has emerged as the biggest Indian film phenomenon of recent times. As Sacnilk reported, Dhurandhar earned Rs 589 crore net and Rs 707 crore gross. The overseas collection went up to Rs 200 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 907 crore. Dhurandhar has beaten the records of Chhaava, Coolie, Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Baahubali. On weekdays, it has even surpassed the records of Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2: The Rule. The unprecedented audience response, particularly the strong demand from South Indian markets has now set the stage for an even bigger sequel.

As per the official release, Dhurandhar witnessed exceptional traction across South India through word-of-mouth, social media virality and repeat viewing. South distributors and exhibitors consistently flagged strong audience demand for dubbed versions, with fans actively calling for the film to be made available in regional languages. Taking response from this organic demand, the makers have decided to expand the franchise’s footprint with Dhurandhar 2. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 promises to scale up narrative ambition and cinematic spectacle.

