FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Christmas 2025: Why is Xmas celebrated on December 25? Know history, significance, and more

Anil Kapoor turns 69: No alcohol, no smoking, and..., secrets behind his youthful energy LEAKED!

Rohit Sharma unleashes carnage in Vijay Hazare Trophy with 62-ball century, his fastest in List A cricket

'I get infection in 2 days': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari flags toxic air pollution in Delhi

Drunk and lost? Viral video of England star during Ashes sparks massive online storm, ECB breaks silence

Dhurandhar 2 goes pan India, Ranveer Singh's sequel takes BIGGER jump, film to release in multiple languages including...

Christmas WhatsApp Scam: One tap on 'gift link' can empty your bank account, here's how to avoid it

Virat Kohli creates history in List A cricket on domestic return, joins Sachin Tendulkar in exclusive club

Delhi Pollution Crisis: High Court calls out centre over 18% GST on 'air purifiers', says, 'that's minimum you...'

The CFTC Just Rewrote What Counts as “Good Collateral” on Wall Street

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BIG move by Sunil Mittal, set to invest in this Chinese firm with 49% stake, its business is...

BIG move by Sunil Mittal, set to invest in this Chinese firm with 49% stake, its

Christmas 2025: Why is Xmas celebrated on December 25? Know history, significance, and more

Christmas 2025: Why is Xmas celebrated on December 25? Know history, significanc

Anil Kapoor turns 69: No alcohol, no smoking, and..., secrets behind his youthful energy LEAKED!

Anil Kapoor turns 69: No alcohol, no smoking, and..., secrets behind

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes

Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more

From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025

From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined India

From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature comedies you shouldn't miss

From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar 2 goes pan India, Ranveer Singh's sequel takes BIGGER jump, film to release in multiple languages including...

As Dhurandhar crossed Rs 900 crore mark, the makers of Ranveer Singh-starrer have changed their plans for its sequel. Dhurandhar 2 will now not be releasing only in Hindi.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 03:59 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar 2 goes pan India, Ranveer Singh's sequel takes BIGGER jump, film to release in multiple languages including...
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The mega success of Dhurandhar has inspired the makers of Ranveer Singh-starrer to go ambitious. Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up to be the most anticipated film of 2026, arriving this Eid, bigger and truly pan-India. As per the official information provided by the representative of the production house, Jio Studios, Dhurandhar 2, which is arriving on Eid 2026 (March 19), will now be releasing not only in Hindi, but also in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking its five-language pan-India and global rollout.

The first instalment of Ranveer Singh-starrer was a Hindi-only release. Yet, it rewrote the box office history and has emerged as the biggest Indian film phenomenon of recent times. As Sacnilk reported, Dhurandhar earned Rs 589 crore net and Rs 707 crore gross. The overseas collection went up to Rs 200 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 907 crore. Dhurandhar has beaten the records of Chhaava, Coolie, Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Baahubali. On weekdays, it has even surpassed the records of Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2: The Rule. The unprecedented audience response, particularly the strong demand from South Indian markets has now set the stage for an even bigger sequel. 

As per the official release, Dhurandhar witnessed exceptional traction across South India through word-of-mouth, social media virality and repeat viewing. South distributors and exhibitors consistently flagged strong audience demand for dubbed versions, with fans actively calling for the film to be made available in regional languages. Taking response from this organic demand, the makers have decided to expand the franchise’s footprint with Dhurandhar 2. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 promises to scale up narrative ambition and cinematic spectacle.

Also read: Viral video: As Dhurandhar to breach Rs 900 crore mark, Lyari residents demand 80% profit share from Aditya Dhar, netizens react: 'Aa gaye maangne'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG move by Sunil Mittal, set to invest in this Chinese firm with 49% stake, its business is...
BIG move by Sunil Mittal, set to invest in this Chinese firm with 49% stake, its
Christmas 2025: Why is Xmas celebrated on December 25? Know history, significance, and more
Christmas 2025: Why is Xmas celebrated on December 25? Know history, significanc
Anil Kapoor turns 69: No alcohol, no smoking, and..., secrets behind his youthful energy LEAKED!
Anil Kapoor turns 69: No alcohol, no smoking, and..., secrets behind
Rohit Sharma unleashes carnage in Vijay Hazare Trophy with 62-ball century, his fastest in List A cricket
Rohit Sharma unleashes carnage in Vijay Hazare Trophy with 62-ball century
'I get infection in 2 days': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari flags toxic air pollution in Delhi
'I get infection in 2 days': Nitin Gadkari flags toxic air pollution in Delhi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined India
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature comedies you shouldn't miss
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement