Dhurandhar 2 first review out: Yami Gautam calls Ranveer Singh film 'beyond extraordinary', says 'audience will never forget its experience'

In less than a month, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set to storm theatres. Riding high on the blockbuster success of the first installment, expectations are sky-high, with fans eager to see what cinematic punch the filmmaker has packed this time. Amid this growing buzz, the film’s first "review" has come from someone who knows the director best - his wife and actress Yami Gautam. Yami shared that she has already watched Dhurandhar 2 and couldn't be prouder of Aditya’s work, offering a heartfelt vote of confidence that has only amplified the excitement surrounding the sequel.

Talking to News18, the Article 370 actress said, "I have already watched the film, and all I can say is that. don’t want to get emotional here, but it is beyond extraordinary. It took me a long time to even process my reaction because I had a flight that day. I watched the film and after that, I was deeply emotional. There was so much I wanted to say, but I couldn’t. I boarded the flight. I had a script to read, but I couldn’t read it. I wanted to watch something, but I couldn’t watch anything. I was just looking out of the window. It was such a beautiful sunset."

"I was just thinking about the moment when the flight would land and I would switch off airplane mode. I was waiting to call Aditya and wondering what should be the first thing I tell him, something that would justify what I saw and experienced in Dhurandhar 2. But I can tell you this, he loves his audience, he loves his country, and he has poured his heart and soul into making this film worth it. It will be an experience the audience will not forget. You will say with pride that this is an Indian film, that it comes from the Indian film industry. So let’s celebrate it", Yami concluded without revealing other details about the sequel.

Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in the leading roles, Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema as it grossed over Rs 1300 crore worldwide and earned over Rs 875 crore net in India, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and the second highest-grossing Hindi film globally. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge will clash at the box office with Toxic, led by Yash and co-starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth on March 19. The period gangster drama is helmed by Geetu Mohandas.

