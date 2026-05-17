Dhurandhar 2 crashes Netflix servers in Pakistan, Ranveer Singh film tops OTT charts despite ban - Watch viral video

A content creator has claimed that Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge climbed to the number one spot on Netflix in Pakistan following its international OTT release on May 14. Aditya Dhar's blockbuster spy thriller will start streaming in India from June 4 on JioHotstar.

After rewriting box office records and emerging as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters in recent years, Dhurandhar: The Revenge premiered globally on Netflix on May 14, with its India OTT release set for June 4 on JioHotstar. The Aditya Dhar directorial reportedly saw such overwhelming demand in Pakistan that a content creator claimed Netflix’s local servers briefly crashed. The Ranveer Singh starrer also shot straight to No. 1 on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies list in Pakistan, a notable feat as Indian films do not release theatrically there and the Dhurandhar duology explores cross-border terrorism linked to the country.

Pakistani content creator Maviya Umer Farooqui said in his Instagram video, "Pakistan mein aaj hi Dhurandhar release hui hai aur server crash ho gaya. Pakistanis wait hi kar rahe the ki kab raat ke 12 baje Netflix film daalein aur sab ek saath milke click karein. Iss tarah Dhurandhar ka shauk dekha gaya hai idhar (Dhurandhar released in Pakistan today itself, and the server crashed. Pakistanis were literally waiting for the clock to strike midnight so that Netflix would drop the film and everyone could click on it together at the same time. That's the kind of craze Dhurandhar has created here)."

"Ab sach ya jhooth kuch bhi dikhaya gaya ho, woh alag baat hai, lekin Pakistanis yeh dekhna chahte hain ki film bani kaise hai. Ranveer Singh ka character kaisa hai, yeh toh sabko pata hai. Lyari mein sach mein aisa hua tha ya nahi, woh baad ki baat hai (Now, whether the film shows the truth or not is a different matter altogether, but Pakistanis definitely want to see how the film has been made. Everyone already knows what Ranveer Singh's character is about. Whether something like this actually happened in Lyari or not can be discussed later)", he further added.

The video showed the film repeatedly buffering and freezing on Netflix. The content creator insisted his Wi-Fi was working fine, claiming the interruptions were not due to his internet connection. In a follow-up Instagram post, he also shared that Dhurandhar 2 had climbed to the No. 1 spot on Netflix Pakistan.

Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5, 2025, while its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, hit cinemas on March 19 this year. The blockbuster two-part saga features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles. Both films collectively grossed over Rs 3,000 crore worldwide, making the Dhurandhar franchise the first Indian film series to cross this landmark milestone.

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