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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh film mints Rs 600 crore, beats Chhaava to become fourth biggest hit in India

Led by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed the domestic earnings of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to become the fourth highest earning Bollywood film in India after Dhurandhar, Jawan, and Stree 2. The sequel is now just inches closer to Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 12:45 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh film mints Rs 600 crore, beats Chhaava to become fourth biggest hit in India
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 7
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Fronted by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2 stormed into cinemas on March 19, with paid previews kicking off a day earlier on March 18. Serving as a direct sequel to the Rs 1300-crore blockbuster Dhurandhar, which released just three months ago in December 2025, the spy action thriller has been on a record-breaking spree ever since. Co-starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and Manav Gohil in key roles, Dhurandhar 2 has raked in a staggering Rs 575 crore net in India and Rs 937 crore worldwide in its first six days of release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ranveer Singh starrer raked in Rs 48 crore on its seventh day in India (Wednesday, March 25), pushing its domestic total to an impressive Rs 623 crore. With this, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, has overtaken the India earnings of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 601 crore). The sequel has now emerged as the fourth biggest Bollywood hit in India, trailing behind Dhurandhar (Rs 895 crore), Jawan (Rs 640 crore), and Stree 2 (Rs 627 crore). Going by its unstoppable momentum, Dhurandhar 2 is well on track to soon claim the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film in India.

Set against the volatile backdrop of Lyari in Karachi, Pakistan, Dhurandhar unfolded a gripping tale of covert intelligence operations intertwined with real-life events such as the 1999 Kandahar hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The sequel chronicles the meteoric rise of Ranveer's Hamza Ali Mazari while showcasing his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into a killing machine for India in Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2 also weaves in several real-life events, including Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, and the 2016 demonetisation drive.

The blockbuster Dhurandhar films have taken social media by storm, sparking endless debates alongside roaring audience reactions, viral reels, and countless meme-worthy moments that refuse to die down. Despite a combined runtime stretching over seven and a half hours, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have struck a chord with viewers, winning hearts with their gripping storytelling, standout performances, stirring music, and pitch-perfect casting. A Shashwat Sachdev musical, the Dhurandhar franchise is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

READ | Vivek Oberoi shares if Spirit will resurrect his career like Dhurandhar, Animal did for Akshaye Khanna, Bobby Deol: 'Picture abhi baaki hai'

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh film mints Rs 600 crore, beats Chhaava to become fourth biggest hit in India
Dhurandhar 2 box office day 7: Ranveer film mints Rs 600 crore, beats Chhaava
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