Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh film beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, mints Rs 920 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar The Revenge is turning out to be one of the biggest Indian blockbusters as it has earned Rs 587 crore net in India and grossed Rs 920 crore worldwide. Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the global earnings of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, or Dhurandhar 2, released in cinemas on March 19 with paid previews on March 18. The direct sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar has set the box office on fire since its release. Also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and R Madhavan in the leading roles, the spy action thriller earned Rs 530 crore net in India and grossed Rs 850 crore worldwide in its first five days of release.

On its sixth day, i.e. on Tuesday, Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned Rs 56.55 crore, taking its dometic net earnings to around Rs 587 crore net in India and worldwide gross earnings to over Rs 920 crore, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This means that Ranveer Singh-starrer has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, that had grossed Rs 915 crore globally in 2023.The first part Dhurandhar had grossed Rs 1300 crore, and its sequel is expected to overtake it in its second weekend.

Set against the volatile backdrop of Lyari in Karachi, Pakistan, Dhurandhar unfolded a gripping tale of covert intelligence operations intertwined with defining geopolitical crises such as the Kandahar hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The sequel chronicles the meteoric rise of Ranveer's Hamza Ali Mazari while peeling back the layers of his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into a killing machine.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge also weaves in elements inspired by several real-life geopolitical events and conflicts, including Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, the 2016 demonetisation drive, and other pivotal moments that have shaped the recent history between India and Pakistan. A Shashwat Sachdev musical, the second part of Dhurandhar saga is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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