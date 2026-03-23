Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh film wreaks havoc on first Monday, earns Rs 500 crore in India, mints Rs 800 crore globally

With Rs 65 crore on Monday, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has also scored the highest first Monday collections for a Bollywood film and surpassed Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 that had earned Rs 59.25 crore in 2023.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, or Dhurandhar 2, is simply unstoppable at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar was released in the cinemas on March 19 with paid previews on March 18. The spy action thriller, also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and R Madhavan in the leading roles, scored the biggest opening weekend for a Bollywood film as it earned Rs 466 crore net in India and grossed Rs 761 crore worldwide in its first four days of release.

On its fifth day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned Rs 65 crore in India, taking its domestic net earnings to Rs 531 crore and global gross collections to over Rs 826 crore. The sequel is on its way for the historic record of grossing Rs 1000 crore in its first week itself. The Ranveer Singh-starrer film has also scored the highest first Monday collections for a Bollywood film, surpassing Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 that had earned Rs 59.25 crore in 2023.

Set against the volatile backdrop of Lyari in Karachi, Pakistan, Dhurandhar unfolded a gripping tale of covert intelligence operations intertwined with defining geopolitical crises such as the Kandahar hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The sequel takes the narrative deeper, chronicling the meteoric rise of Ranveer’s Hamza Ali Mazari while peeling back the layers of his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into a killing machine.

Dhurandhar 2 also weaves in elements inspired by several real-life geopolitical events and conflicts across South Asia, including Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, the 2016 demonetisation drive, and other pivotal moments that have shaped the region's recent history. Yami Gautam, wife of director Aditya Dhar, is also seen in a cameo appearance. A Shashwat Sachdev musical, the second part is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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