Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film scripts history, crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar: The Revenge registered the highest single day collections for a Hindi film on its third day of release with the domestic earnings of Rs 113 crore. The Aditya Dhar-directed, Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller has earned Rs 339.27 crore net in India and grossed Rs 501.04 crore worldwide.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has set the box office on fire. The direct sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, the second part hit theatres on March 19 with paid previews on March 18. Dhurandhar 2 scored the biggest previews for an Indian film ever with earnings of Rs 43 crore. On its opening day, the Ranveer Singh-led spy action thriller collected Rs 102.55 crore to register the biggest opening for a Hindi film with collections of Rs 145.55 crore net in India.

On its second day, Dhurandhar witnessed a slight dip and earned Rs 80.72 crore. But on Saturday, March 21, the Aditya Dhar directorial bounced back and registered the highest single day collections for a Hindi film with the domestic earnings of Rs 113 crore. Thus, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has earned Rs 339.27 crore net in India and grossed Rs 501.04 crore worldwide, becoming the fastest Hindi film to mint Rs 500 crore globally. All the box office numbers are taken from entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations at the background of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.

In the second part, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Sara Arjun, Manav Gohil, and Rakesh Bedi are also seen reprising their roles. Yami Gautam is seen in a cameo appearance. A Shashwat Sachdev musical, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. While Dhurandhar released only in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

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